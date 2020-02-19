Process aims to keep hearing focused on chapters

A public hearing on proposed edits or changes to five chapters of the Gem Community Comprehensive Plan is expected to draw a sizable audience when it reconvenes at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 in the auditorium at Emmett Middle School.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Jan. 27 at Emmett City Hall but was continued to find a larger meeting space to accommodate the turnout of interested citizens.
While social media conversation has indicated a broad range of objections or concerns about the comprehensive plan, members of the Gem Joint Planning Commission say that the focus of this hearing is to remain on the suggested new wording contained in the five chapters under review at this time.
“This is not an open forum, it is a public hearing to take input regarding these five chapters,” Commission chair Debbie Rouwenhorst said. “While we appreciate everyone’s interest and their opinions, in order to complete the task we have before us we have to follow the public hearing process.”
The Plan
The Gem Community Comprehensive Plan is an evolving document that follows a rolling edit and amendment process since it was last approved as a complete document in 2007. Comprehensive plans became a requirement for communities in Idaho via state legislation. Gem County’s first plan was adopted in January 1976. The City of Emmett's first plan was adopted in February 1988.
A major revision and complete revised combined plan adoption took place in December 1995. It was expected at the time to be a serviceable document for fifteen years through 2010.
The closure of the Boise Cascade Mill in 2000 created a demand for additional changes and a revised perspective which was addressed by a totally different process with the creation of the Emmett/Gem County Community Review in 2003. That community initiative which involved a multitude of sub committees and outside consultants led to the last fully amended plan in 2007.
In 2008 the City of Emmett and the Gem County Board of Commissioners agreed to create the Joint Planning Commission which was charged with keeping a constant eye on the Comprehensive Plan and to make changes on a chapter by chapter basis as needed.
There have been several chapters of the 2007 plan amended with the last noted in the current version of the plan document being completed in 2014, though Chapter 15 on Historic and Cultural Resources went before a hearing in 2015. A couple chapters have been altered multiple times, while a few chapters and appendixes remain in their 2007 status.
The Process
Not all changes originate from the Commission. Citizens have been empowered to petition the Commission for any edits or changes they desire. The Commission can then determine whether to consider the request or not and then must hold a public hearing if any changes are proposed. Once public hearings are held, that input is incorporated into the final wording changes then sent to both the Emmett City Council and the Gem County Board of Commissioners for their approval or rejection.
The only caveat to the citizen initiated amendment process, or amendments made by the Commission itself, is that a chapter cannot not be amended more than once every six months.
The Chapters
Five chapters will be under review Monday evening.
Chapter 1 – Private Property Rights
This chapter was originally titled Private Property Rights and Responsibilities but the “and Responsibilities” was dropped during the 2007 edits.
A rewording of the “Purpose” statement appears to be significant in its tone according to some critics.
The current wording states: “To ensure all American citizens have an equal opportunity to enjoy the benefits of private property ownership and to insure that the policies and actions of the government agencies within the Gem Community promotes and do not violate private property rights, adversely affect property values in a negative way, or commit acts of unlawful taking of private property.”
The proposed new wording states: “The Gem Community fully respects the rights of its citizens and their property, and is strongly against the abuse, negligence, or devaluing of private property by others. By encouraging property maintenance, preventing and mitigating incompatible land use, and ensuring local, state, and federal code compliance, residents should feel their private property rights are respected and secured.”
A citation of Idaho Code regarding property rights is also proposed to be added to the chapter.
Chapter 3 – Housing
The “Purpose” statement for this chapter is proposed to be expanded with the rewrite.
The current Purpose statement is: “Encourage a variety of housing to fit the individual needs of all residents.”
The proposed new statement is “The purpose of this chapter is to provide an analysis of existing housing conditions and future housing needs of the Gem Community; to plan for improved housing development standards and improved provisions for adequate and affordable housing; and to encourage such development in ways which conserve open space, reduce unnecessary costs, and provide a variety of housing choices. With this approach, the Gem Community has a way to guide the effects of growth without losing its sense of community.”
Chapter 4 – Economic Development
The biggest change appears to be the movement of segments regarding Commercial Trade, Employment, and Industrial/Business Centers to later in the chapter. While an effort “to bring industrial and commercial growth to provide living wage jobs” is cited, no specific reference is made to how that may be achieved. A general statement has been added that states “there is an opportunity to draw economic development from the nearby counties and communities by providing retail, manufacturing, services and tourism unique to Gem County.”
Chapter 5 – Education
The vision statement remains untouched but several changes in the introduction provides a broader accounting of education alternatives to the public school system. References to the decrease in public school enrollment after the closure of the Boise Cascade Mill in 2000 remain. Numerous passages have been added to examine and account for demographic changes and alternative forms of education. Appendixes will be updated with current school data.
Chapter 11 – Community Design
Many of the rewritten passages are reflective of the addition of the Idaho Code requirements regarding the Community Design Component. That code “requires an analysis of needs for governing landscape, building design, tree planting, signs, and suggested patterns and standards for community design, development and beautification.”
There appears to be an increased emphasis on provisions for open spaces.
All chapters under review with strike outs of old wording and underlines of proposed new wording can be accessed on-line from the main page at gemcounty.org.
The Commission
The Gem Joint Planning Commission is made up of six volunteers who are appointed by either the Emmett City Council or the Gem County Board of Commissioners. Each government body fills three seats on the Commission for terms designated to last for six years.
Current members of the Gem Joint Planning Commission
Appointed by Gem County Commissioners:
Debbie Rouwenhorst – Chairman — first appointed in 2008.
Burton Briggs — appointed in 2019.
Donald Stansberry — appointed in 2018.
Appointed by Emmett City Council:
Maria Salazar – Vice Chairman — first appointed in 2008, previously served on 2007 comprehensive plan task force.
Brian Gregory — appointed December 2020.
The third city position is to be filled in early March, replacing Denise Sorenson who is now a member of the Emmett City Council.