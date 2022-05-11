For many local voters, the Republican Primary races to be decided on May 17, may be their only focus. A county that is traditionally one of the most Republican in the state, Gem County has a full Republican ballot to ponder before casting votes next week. That is, if you are a declared Republican.
Primary races are intended to clear up the field of candidates prior to a General Election in November. Persons who are not members of a party may not participate in the selection of that party’s nominees. However, Idaho law does allow the political parties the option of opening their primary elections to “unaffiliated” voters and members of other political parties if they so choose.
Primary elections are actually “Party Primaries” according to the Secretary of State’s website. That’s why there are five different sample ballots appearing on pages in the B section of this week’s Messenger Index. Voters have a choice of one of four party ballots or a non-partisan ballot.
Early voting is currently available at the Gem County Courthouse, Clerk's Office during regular business hours through Friday. All voting next week is limited to turning in absentee ballots at the Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday or appearing in person at precinct polling places between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday only.
The Republican primary is a closed primary — meaning that you have to be declared as member of the party. If you have declared as a member of another party previously, you would have had to make that switch before now. If you are officially considered unaffiliated you can sign a Party Affiliation Declaration at the polls and receive your choice of party ballots.
Democrat, Constitution and Libertarian ballots are considered open ballots and any registered voter can declare for those on election day. A fifth option is a non-partisan ballot which is for election issues that are considered outside a singular party interest. This can be bond elections, initiatives, and other measures. The non-partisan ballot appears as part of each party specific ballot but can be obtained as a stand-alone option.
This year the non-partisan ballot is limited to judicial positions. Two Idaho Supreme Court positions, an Appeals Court position and three Third Judicial District Court positions are uncontested with one position being challenged. Current Judge Thomas Whitney is being challenged by Shari Dodge for that Third District judgeship.
Other than the one non-partisan race, there are no contested races on the Constitution ballot. The Libertarian ballot has a contested race for its Governor nomination for this fall between John Dionne Jr. and Paul Sand.
The Democratic ballot in Gem County has a single contested race. Ben Pursley and David Roth are vying for the nomination to run for the U.S. Senate in November.
The Republican ballot is full. At least the statewide portion of the ballot. The only State positions going unchallenged are incumbents: Russ Fulcher, U.S. Representative District 1; Brandon Wolf, State Controller; Julie Ellsworth, State Treasurer. All other statewide positions have two to eight candidates to select from.
Gem County races are less contested. Incumbents unopposed in the primary and also facing no announced potential future opponent in other party primaries are: John Buck, County Coroner; Hollie Ann Strang, County Assessor; Megan Keene, County Treasurer; Shelly Tilton, Clerk of the District Court; and Mark Rekow, County Commissioner District 3.
The lone contested race is for the nomination for County Commissioner District 2. Incumbent Bill Butticci faces Jefferson Jenkins in that race.
The races perhaps drawing the most attention in Gem County are for three seats in the Idaho legislature in the newly redrawn District 14.
After a decade as part of rural District 8, stretching from Emmett to Salmon, Gem County is now paired with Eagle in the new District 14.
That pits two sitting State Senators against each other for the single seat nomination — Scott Grow of Eagle and Steven Thayn of Emmett. They have a third challenger in the race in Katie Donahue of Emmett.
Four candidates have declared their intentions of being the Republican candidate for District 14 Representative, Position A. Caleb Hoobery of Emmett faces three Eagle residents — Ted Hill, Tracey Koellisch and Mike Olsen in that race.
Current State Representative Gayann DeMordaunt of Eagle faces a challenge from Josh Tanner of Eagle for Position B.
Once the decisions are made in the May 17 Primary balloting, it will be a new slate for voters to ponder in November. Party registration requirements have no effect on general election procedures. At general elections, all voters receive exactly the same ballot and may vote for any candidate whose name appears on it, without regard to the political affiliation of the candidate or the voter.