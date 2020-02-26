The 2020 Presidential Primary is just two weeks away in Idaho, and Gem County voters could face a very full slate of candidates with only one vote to cast.
The ballot on March 10 will be a single party ballot with voters having to declare their preference to participate in the Republican, Democratic, or Constitution party votes. Each of the three ballots prepared by the Gem County Clerk’s office will ask you to vote for one candidate for President of the United States.
Depending which party you declare yourself for, you will have from six to seventeen candidates to choose from.
The Democratic party ballot is a big change for Idaho Democrats. In 2016 the party used a caucus format, which party officials decided was too unwieldy and time-intensive so it is shifting to the primary system already utilized by the other two parties offering ballots this spring.
Seventeen names appear on the Democratic ballot, even though some of those candidates have announced they have suspended their campaigns. They either did not inform the Idaho Secretary of State’s office of that decision or did so after ballots were prepared.
Six candidates appear on each the Constitution Party and the Republican Party ballots. To vote in the Republican primary you must be registered with the Republican party. To vote in the Constitution or Democratic primary you must be registered to those specific parties or be unaffiliated.
Sample ballots can be viewed at gemcounty.org/elections/sample-ballot/ or picked up at the Gem County Clerk’s office in the Courthouse.
Idahoans can change party affiliations up to and including on election day, March 10. You can find a political party affiliation form at idahovotes.gov/voting and return it to the county clerk’s office or you can pick a up a form and complete it at the county clerk’s office.
Early voting is already underway in Gem County. Requests for absentee ballots have been received since late January and must be returned by March 10. Early voting is available weekdays during regular business hours at the Courthouse.
Some neighboring county voters will be asked to make more than one choice on March 10. Ada County, like Gem County will have one question ballots. Canyon County, however, will see supplemental school levy measures from four different districts – Nampa, Caldwell, Vallivue and Middleton.
Gem County voters will get an opportunity to weigh in on additional races and issues on May 19 in the Idaho Primary Election. That vote will include primary races for statewide and county offices that will determine candidates who will appear on the General Election ballot on November 3.
To appear on the May 19 ballot as a candidate for office, declarations of candidacy must be completed and filed between March 3 and 5 p.m. March 13. Declarations of candidacy are available at the respective taxing district offices or at the County Clerk’s office.
In addition to races for one U.S. Senate seat and both Congressional seats in Idaho, Gem County will also have seats available to contest for Gem County sheriff, two Gem County commission seats, and Gem County prosecuting attorney. District 8 legislative seats are also available for contested races in the May 19 primary. A school bond request for the Emmett Independent School District is also expected to be filed by March 13 for inclusion on the May 19 ballot.