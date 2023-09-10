Firefighter with drip torch

Firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite a prescribed fire in southwest Idaho, Oct. 5, 2022. 

 Photo by the US Forest Service

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Boise National Forest is announcing their fall 2023 prescribed fire projects located throughout southwestern Idaho. Beginning Sept. 5, fire managers are monitoring weather and vegetation for favorable conditions to conduct low-intensity prescribed fires that will reduce the risk of future catastrophic wildfires that threaten communities, municipal watersheds, infrastructure, and wildlife habitat.

These projects are a critical component of the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy response and are part of the Boise National Forest’s more active hazardous fuels reduction planning over the next 5-7 years. This initiative is made possible through authorities and funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.


Recommended for you

Load comments