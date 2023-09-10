The Boise National Forest is announcing their fall 2023 prescribed fire projects located throughout southwestern Idaho. Beginning Sept. 5, fire managers are monitoring weather and vegetation for favorable conditions to conduct low-intensity prescribed fires that will reduce the risk of future catastrophic wildfires that threaten communities, municipal watersheds, infrastructure, and wildlife habitat.
These projects are a critical component of the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy response and are part of the Boise National Forest’s more active hazardous fuels reduction planning over the next 5-7 years. This initiative is made possible through authorities and funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Forest officials have planned up to 5,301 acres of prescribed fire over 11 project areas this fall that may occur anytime between early Sept. and early Nov., should conditions permit. Burning operations typically last 1-2 days, with several days of monitoring afterwards. Once a specific date is planned for any of these prescribed fires, a posting will be made on the Boise National Forest’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BoiseNationalForest).
“These prescribed fires are one of the most important tools we have to both improve forest health and reduce hazards fuels that could otherwise lead to intense wildfires threatening nearby communities,” said Boise National Forest Supervisor Brant Petersen. “Our prescribed fires are carefully planned by our firefighters to account for public safety, reduced future wildfire risk and minimize smoke during the burning operations.”
During prescribed fire operations, please be aware of firefighters and equipment in the area and on roadways, comply with posted notices and drive slowly in areas with decreased visibility. Information and signs will be posted on roads that access burn areas in advance of ignitions.
Visit Southwest Idaho Interagency Fuels Treatment’s website and interactive map for locations and information on prescribed fires throughout the region at http://bit.ly/SWIdahoRXFire.
Fire fighters use a variety of ground based and aerial ignition methods such as drip torches, unmanned aerial systems (drones), and helicopters to reduce hazardous fuels. The primary objective is to protect nearby communities with secondary objectives of improving forest resiliency and enhancing wildlife habitat.
Here are some of the nearby locations for burns in the coming weeks:
Alder (260 acres): Located 2 miles north of Placerville.
West Lowman (1,195 acres): Consists of 11 burning units beginning just north of Lowman and stretching up to 6 miles north within the Clear Creek, Miller Creek, and Lick Creek drainages. These units will likely require multiple days of burning operations using hand ignition, with the possibility of aerial ignition via helicopters or unmanned aerial systems.
Padget (200 acres): Approximately 1 mile northwest of High Valley.
Willow South (228 acres): Approximately 4 miles southwest of Cascade.
Moore Moths (148 acres): Approximately 6 miles southwest of Cascade.
Lost Horse (173 acres): located approximately 10 miles east of Cascade. This project covers three separate burn units relying on hand ignition to improve forest health.