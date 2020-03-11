Preparing for COVID-19

As the numbers of persons infected with the coronavirus now classified as COVID-19 continues to rise worldwide and in the United States, as of press time no confirmed cases have been reported in Idaho.
Governmental agencies and health organizations throughout Idaho and in Gem County, however, are taking every reasonable precaution to limit and contain exposure if it does arrive.
The Southwest District Health Department notified government officials in Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington Counties last week of its efforts to monitor the possible presence of this coronavirus strain in the area.
In a public press release SWDH reports that it “is closely monitoring the rapidly changing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Staff are working with state agencies, other public health districts, and healthcare providers around the state, and are prepared to respond when someone is sick with COVID-19 or has been exposed.”
To help handle the increasing volume of calls from concerned citizens SWDH has set up a call center at 208-455-5411 that will be operated 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday by SWDH staff and Medical Reserve Corp (MRC) volunteers.
“As of this moment, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region or state,” a statement from SWDH director Nikole Zogg on March 5 stated. “Southwest District Health is continuing to work with healthcare providers on testing for COVID-19. As of yesterday, we had nine tests pending results in our six-county region.”
Governor Brad Little announced last week the creation of a new team to assist in Idaho’s preparations for the novel coronavirus.
“Public health officials in Idaho have been monitoring and preparing for the coronavirus situation since January when the first case in the United States was confirmed,” Little said. “While the individual risk for coronavirus in Idaho is still low, the situation is rapidly evolving and we do expect confirmed cases in Idaho at some point. Idaho is prepared, and we all must do our part to prevent the spread of coronavirus by washing your hands frequently, staying home if you are sick, and avoiding others who are sick.”
On Friday the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved Governor Little’s request to transfer $2 million to the Governor’s Emergency Fund to help in Idaho’s response to COVID-19.
Idaho has established a new website – Coronavirus.Idaho.Gov – where the public can find up-to-date information from the State on the situation and how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Precautions and preparations are the theme prevalent in Gem County efforts as well.
The Emmett School District has sent to a letter to parents and guardians of its students informing them of standard practices the district has in place for cleaning and sanitizing with proper disinfection. The letter also discourages attendance at school when students or staff are ill.
“As with any infectious disease, including the flu, good containment practices are effective regardless of the particular infectious agent,” the letter advised.
Local nursing homes and care centers report that regular sanitizing procedures have emphasized and reinforced. The elderly and those with some pre-existing health issues are the most at risk from the coronavirus, similar to the flu. Valor Health has been engaging with care centers to review procedures and preventative practices as well.
The common preventative steps being shared by most health care providers mirror those from SWDH:
Washing hands often with soap and water
Avoiding touching eyes, mouth, or nose with unwashed hands
Keeping a distance of at least six feet from people who appear to have respiratory illness
Covering your coughs with a tissue or coughing into your elbow – not your hands
Cleaning often touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
If you have symptoms of a respiratory illness you are advised to seek medical attention. Last week many health insurance providers in Idaho announced that they have chosen to waive cost-sharing related to testing for coronavirus.
“Waiving these costs improves access to care and lets someone know if he/she should remain at home to recover from the illness,” the Idaho Association of Health Plans said in a press release.