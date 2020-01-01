The year 2019 may go down in the history books as a year of preparation in Gem County. In the midst of a mild weather year and no major calamities, many issues were discussed by local authorities regarding infrastructure and growth. Numerous public hearings and forums were held to gather input from citizens. Research was conducted to further quantify needs and qualify potential solutions. In many cases, the decisions to act or not to act, have been postponed. Perhaps to 2020.
As recorded in the pages of the Messenger Index here is the year 2019 in Review.
JANUARY
The 2019 year was inaugurated, literally, with the swearing in of Emmett native and resident Brad Little as the Governor of the State of Idaho. Little, on Jan. 4, became only the second Gem County resident to serve in the State’s highest office.
In his inaugural address, Little placed the focus of his administration on education. “Idaho’s greatest asset is her children and grandchildren,” Little said from the steps of the State Capital. In addition to education he cited health care, outdoor recreation, transportation and protecting natural resources – particularly water.
In Gem County the debate over the authorization of trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds to utilize State highways continued from the fall of 2018. The Idaho Transportation Department eventually announced an additional public hearing in Emmett for later in the spring to take more testimony.
Donations continued to come in for the Pool House replacement fund of the Gem County Recreation District. Design plans and assessments were still in the preliminary stages in January with cost estimates around $1 million.
Swearing-in ceremonies at the county level in January saw only one new face in the Gem County courthouse. Hollie Ann Strang became the Gem County Assessor on Jan. 14. Taking the oath after re-election were: Mark Rekow, County Commissioner; Shelly Tilton, County Clerk; Megan Keene, County Treasurer; and John Buck, County Coroner.
FEBRUARY
Schools were in the middle of the news this month as the Emmett School Board decided to ask patrons in a May vote for a two-year $1.5 million operations levy, replacing an existing $1.4 million levy. The City of Emmett received a $220,000 grant to advance its Safe Routes to School initiative – targeting a pathway and improvements along 12th Street between S. Johns Ave. and Substation Rd.
A new owner of the Boise Cascade mill unveiled initial plans for a multi-use complex on the historic industrial site.
MARCH
Concerns with road conditions in Gem County continued to be at the forefront of discussions. A reconstruction of a half-mile section of Substation Rd. got underway.
A wet February prompted heavy water flows in March and some flooding along the Payette River and Squaw Creek.
The Payette River Regional Technical Academy announced plans to develop an aviation program in cooperation with Treasure Valley Community College to add to its career technical curriculum.
APRIL
The annual assessment of county health factors did not give Gem County a stellar report card. Low marks in preventive detection testing like mammography and overall level of children in poverty dragged the county’s overall rating down to 35 among 42 Idaho counties profiled. Improvements were shown in level of uninsured, preventable hospital stays and flu vaccinations.
The legislative journey for “Downwinders” in Gem County continued as the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act achieved a hearing in Washington, D.C. with Emmett’s Tona Henderson among those testifying before a U.S. Senate committee.
Wings and Wheels and Youth Appreciation Day provided a pair of community events to highlight positive activities in the community.
April 23 the City of Emmett became the Capital of Idaho for the day. Governor Little brought his first such tour by State officials to his hometown.
Idaho Department of Transportation hosts a second hearing in the Emmett community regarding 129K trucking load limitations. Numerous attendees object to impact of heavier weights and increased traffic concerns.
MAY
Late season snowfall kept some of upper Gem County, including Sage Hen Reservoir “socked-in” a little later than normal. Runoff inundated fields in the Sweet/Montour areas as Squaw Creek became a lake in some areas and a rushing river in others, necessitating emergency road work above Ola.
A heavy May 26 rainstorm spread temporary isolated flooding to much of the county but with damages primarily limited to rural roads.
A special use permit was granted by the Gem County Zoning Commission to developer John Wood to move forward with a multiple-use concept for the former Boise Cascade Mill property.
Voters approved the two-year $1.5 million per year supplemental operations levy for the Emmett School District with 60 percent of the ballots in favor.
JUNE
Property value assessments sent to Gem County property owners by the Assessor’s office reflected an average 20 percent increase in values over the previous year. This is the fifth double digit increase in the last six years, and the largest. Mandates from the State Tax Commission to maintain market value assessments were cited as a major factor in the increase.
Emergency road repairs were mostly completed by the time the Cherry Festival got underway in downtown Emmett.
An arsonist was sentenced to 60 months in prison for burning four Emmett police cars in a 2017 incident.
ITD announces approval of 129K load increases on selected State Highways in southwestern Idaho.
Rotary presents local youth activities with over $45,000 of support raised during its annual Youth Auction and Dinner held in May.
The Emmett School District and superintendent Wayne Rush decided to split up with the Board accepting Rush’s letter of resignation effective July 1. The decision came after a contentious 18 months for the Board which saw five board resignations and subsequent appointments.
JULY
Tragedy struck July 4 on the Payette River as one member of a five-person float party perished when their tubes overturned near the Farmer’s Cooperative Diversion Dam about a mile upstream from the Washington Avenue Bridge.
Craig Woods is selected as next superintendent for Emmett Independent School District.
AUGUST
The continuing development of issues with the reconstruction of a summer-season outdoor pool in Emmett City Park by the Gem Recreation District received a public forum presentation on Aug. 7. What began as a pool house replacement project became a full facility rebuild as additional issues were discovered in the testing of the pools themselves. Funding of the projected $2.25 million dollar rebuild became the next task for the GCRD Board after design options were presented.
The 12th Street Safe Route to Schools project was completed, under budget, in time for the start of the school year at Carberry Elementary.
Gem County Fire District #1 announces plans to present voters with a $5.1 million bond proposal in November. The funds would be used to construct a new facility to be utilized by both the Fire District and Gem County Emergency Medical Services.
SEPTEMBER
Candidates stepped forward and placed their names on the November ballots for City of Emmett and Emmett School Board positions. Ten registered to vie for five positions on the School Board and eight entered the race for three seats on the City Council.
Plans for the possible inclusion of a 1.6 mile road-course racing venue in the development of the former Boise Cascade Mill property were unveiled.
A proposed 33 percent increase in assessments to Emmett Irrigation District patrons brought a hearing with Bureau of Reclamation officials to Emmett. Plans to reconstruct the intake portals and install an automated trash rake system at the Black Canyon Dam were eventually postponed by BOR as alternative funding options are explored for the EID share of the project.
A small plane crash in Nevada claims the life of former Gem County Commissioner Lan Smith and his wife Pam.
A second assessment of deterioration and structural deficiencies in the historic Ola school building confirmed a need for major work – work costing potentially as much as $500,000. School is currently being held in the Ola Community Center for the two-dozen students while plans and funding options are explored to remedy the issues with the century old structure.
OCTOBER
Election campaigning reaches full pitch in October as community forums are held for each the City of Emmett and the Emmett School Board races.
The former Boise Cascade Mill property gets a new name as it is christened the Mitchell Industrial Complex on Oct. 26. The name honors the fifty-year service of Sam Mitchell at the mill, and personifies the history of long-time employees at the facility and the role the mill played in the economic life of Emmett. Plans for the facility were further unveiled. The retention of a light industrial working environment on much of the complex is designed to support and co-exist with a entertainment complex that includes a high level road-course raceway for sports carts in the middle of the property.
NOVEMBER
Voter turnout for the November election was considered strong for a non-presidential election year. Gordon Petrie was re-elected Mayor of Emmett. Selected to terms on the City Council were incumbent Tona Henderson and newcomers Denise Sorenson and Thomas Butler.
Incumbent Ronnie Weekes was returned to the Emmett School Board along with newly elected candidates Mike Garner, Hoss White, Michael Kimball and M. Ross Walker.
DECEMBER
The community spirit in Gem County continued to flow as a multitude of holiday relief projects, including Christmas Cheer Baskets aside the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition received substantial volunteer support.
Traditional holiday fare such as the Magic on Main Street Light Parade and musical presentations from the Emmett Women’s Choir, the EHS music department and the Multi-Church Choir and Orchestra were joined by many additional events this year. A first-time Festival of Trees has already out-grown its venue.
A major subdivision in Emmett received primary plat approval from the City Council. The 242 home development, originally proposed in 2006 as a project more than twice that size, hopes to see the first phase of a ten-year build out underway by fall 2020.