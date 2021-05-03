According to the Gem County Prosecutor's office, the scheduled preliminary hearing for the Emmett woman facing charges involved with the death of eight-year-old Taryn Summers was postponed Monday afternoon.
Connie Ann Smith, 54, came before Gem County Magistrate Judge Tyler Smith in the Gem County Courthouse Monday afternoon. The release from the Prosecutor's office stated that "the matter was set for Preliminary Hearing and a Motion for Bond Reduction. Smith is charged with one count of failure to notify of a corpse and one count of felony destruction of evidence."
The Preliminary Hearing was reset for May 25, 2012 at 2 p.m. in the Gem County Courthouse at the request of Connie Ann Smith and her defense counsel. Smith waived her right to a speedy preliminary hearing.
Defense counsel’s motion to reduce bond was heard and denied. Magistrate Judge Tyler Smith ordered Smith’s bond remain at $800,000.
The prosecutor’s office "provides that both Taylor Summers (aka Taylor Quinton) and Tristan Sexton have been interviewed face to face by law enforcement and are in no danger at this time.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution. The prosecutor’s office will continue to provide updates only it is appropriate and does not plan to respond beyond its provided updates."