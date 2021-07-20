A large group of aviation and education enthusiasts turned out Tuesday, July 13, to tour the newest hangar to open at the Emmett City Airport. The hangar in question is one that has come about through generous community support to provide a birthplace for an aviation program addition to the curriculum at Payette River Regional Technical Academy.
The 4,800 square foot facility is located at the very front of the Emmett Airport and will eventually include classroom space as well as possible simulators, room for mechanics courses and other aspects of a full-blown aviation program.
The program curriculum is still under development, according to PR2TA Superintendent Patrick Goff.
“We are working with Treasure Valley Community College to be able to offer a four-year program for high school students and also some adult classes in the evening,” Goff said. “Fall of 2022 is probably the earliest we can get all the ducks lined up to get this going.”
The key for the technical school is getting AOPA (Aviation Owners and Pilots Association) certified instructors. That AOPA provides the foundation of the curriculum that will be utilized in not only the PR2TA program but its partnerships with post-secondary schools like TVCC and Idaho State University.
“Our goal with the aviation academy is for students to be able to earn certifications that will translate into aviation jobs,” Goff said.
The program will not be a mechanics only course. It will feature extensive STEM courses with mathematics, atmospheric meteorology, computer simulation, and a wide range of electives for students to direct their own career paths to a large extent.
While full-blown classes may be another year away, Goff said that now is the time for prospective students make their interest known. The greater the demand could accelerate the course development and certification process.