PR2TA is on the move

Opening day of school this fall is still uncertain due to coronavirus related concerns, but Payette River Regional Technical Academy is certain of one thing — it is moving.
At the May 12 meeting of the PR2TA Board of Directors, an agreement was reached for the charter school to purchase the former USDA building complex on Highway 16. The school has been renting portable units placed on the Emmett High School campus, utilizing other EHS space in the domes, and leasing additional space two miles off site for its engineering classes.
The new location will enable the career technical school to consolidate all of its classroom environments at one location, and yet remain close to Emmett High to continue a student sharing arrangement.
“We will have a lot more space to grow and offer additional career technical opportunities,” PR2TA superintendent Patrick Goff said. “We will even have in-house plumbing.”
Currently classes held in the three modular buildings on the EHS campus have to leave their buildings and go into the high school domes for restroom facilities.
The full transition to the new location at 1805 Highway 16 will not happen overnight. Goff sees the move as a three-phase proposition.
“First we will be able to move all courses using the 5 modular classrooms and our office to this location for this fall,” Goff said. “We will also be able to move the engineering classes and close the lease on that space.”
Phase two will require some extensive remodeling of space at the new site into a kitchen to accommodate the culinary arts program. If funding can be obtained, its hoped that those courses will be able to move by fall 2021. Currently culinary arts classes are taught in space within the main EHS dome.
Phase three will see the construction of new buildings for auto shop, welding and other ag sciences offerings. those are currently conducted in a couple of the “minidomes” at the high school.
The new building has 16,000 square feet of usable space, nearly doubling the space currently provided by the modulars and the leased work center. Goff says the payments on the new building will be less than rent payments currently expended. For classrooms and offices, very little remodeling is needed to have ready for the commencement of classes this fall — whenever that may be.
PR2TA is optimistic that it can broaden its course offerings once the transitional phases of this move have been completed. An aviation based curriculum is in development that could equip students in a number of aspects of the aviation industry. A Cessna 150F was recently donated to the school for incorporation into those future offerings.
All this moving forward is coming at a time when PR2TA, like all Idaho schools, are facing new budget constraints being implemented by the State of Idaho in response to fiscal demands created by the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statewide holdback of funding has been requested by Governor Brad Little and PR2TA is responding with a budget for the coming year that, if approved, would represent nearly an eight percent reduction from its current fiscal year. The school will be holding a public hearing on its proposed 2020-21 maintenance and operation budget at 4 p.m., June 23. The meeting will be held at the new location on Highway 16.
PR2TA is hopeful that several changes the State is making regarding the way it funds career technical schools and a revision in the overall State school funding formula could increase its budgeted revenue in the future. They are budgeting for 2020-21 budgeting without any anticipation of that happening soon.
EHS will remain a partner with PR2TA in the sharing of students for the purposes of obtaining both career technical training and core academic courses. Class schedules and busing services will be coordinated to minimize travel time between the two campuses. A similar plan has been used the past couple of years in regards to the off campus workcenter and no additional challenges are foreseen with the move.