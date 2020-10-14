A ninety-minute electrical power disruption in Emmett last Tuesday, Oct. 6, was felt throughout the Emmett Valley and was still being dealt with by homeowners and businesses days after power was restored.
According to Idaho Power spokesperson Jordan Rodriguez, “the outage began at 5:37 p.m. and was restored at 7:03 p.m. It impacted 7,212 customers.”
“A mobile transformer tripped offline, which is what caused the outage,” Rodriguez said. “Our station’s personnel investigated and were not able to determine a reason for the trip.”
The transformer in question was at the Idaho Power substation at the corner of Main and Substation.
Brief outages, often caused by external sources like storms or power poles involved accidents, are not uncommon but a loss of electrical service to this broad of an area and for such a length of time are rare according to Idaho Power.
The extended outage did cause a number of chain-reaction system failures for many businesses and even prompted a water quality alert from the City of Emmett.
On Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, the Gem County Sheriff’s office dispatch issued an advisory to all city water users to “boil all water used for consumption until this advisory is lifted.”
The reason for the advisory was the discovery that water pressure in the city system had dropped due to the outage. The advisory assured customers that “once sampling and testing is completed and safe water for consumption is established the advisory will be lifted and you will be informed. We anticipate getting test results back within 24 hours.”
As predicted, test results were received Thursday morning and the “boil” advisory was lifted.
According to City of Emmett spokesperson Mike Knittel, “when we experienced the power outage Oct. 6, and although our well-pump back-up generators fired as designed, they did not engage our pumps properly. This resulted in the loss of minimum acceptable pressure for Idaho DEQ standards. That situation drove our requirement to give a boil advisory by official notification means.”
Knittel said “you will be pleased to know our system was not breached as a result of the pressure loss. While we do not yet know the reason for the power outage, we did discover the reason for the systemic failures of the generators—and we have taken immediate remedial action.”
Testing results indicate that despite the pressure drop, no detectable risk actually materialized.
“We, of course, apologize for any inconvenience. Nevertheless, we consider this somewhat of a blessing in disguise. Our well-trained crews were able to quickly diagnose the reason for the systemic failures and make the necessary corrections,” Knittel said. “We do not expect to have this happen again any time soon.”
While a repeat of the power failure is not anticipated, Idaho Power is still looking for the specific cause.
The length of the outage had businesses rebooting computers and resetting electrical dependent systems much of the day on Wednesday.
Many retail stores had to close their doors for a good portion of the outage as backup systems were not designed for extended outages.
Two businesses that appeared to have enough back-up generating power on site were Woodgrain Millworks and D & B Supply. D&B actually utilized some of the rental generators it had on hand to keep its doors open and computers operating – but even they found that the disruption still effected a lot of credit card and phone dependent transactions.
“It may take our bookkeeper several days to make sure they all were accurately accounted for,” D & B manager Steve Wilson told the Messenger Index.
“We made it through really without incident,” Wilson said. “That’s only about the third time we’ve had an extended outage in the four years I’ve been here. When I was in Mountain Home it was more like three or four times a year.”
Several businesses expressed concern that perhaps the time is now for Idaho Power to install a more redundant power grid in Gem County. Currently all power in the lower county comes from a single feeder line in the Boise area to the single substation where Tuesday’s failure occurred.
A second substation and perhaps a secondary feeder line coming from the west could enable the company to provide a redundancy in the system that would allow for quicker restoration of services and less disruption.
But if such an upgrade in the infrastructure could take place, is it being planned for?
That question posed to Rodriguez was forwarded to a different department of Idaho Power and had not been responded to as of press time this week.