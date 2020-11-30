The recent surge in positive COVID test results in Idaho has hit Gem County in the past two weeks. In the last seven days, ending Tuesday, Dec. 1, the county rate ranks as the highest in the state.
As of Tuesday evening, Gem County was reporting a total of 1,011 cases either as confirmed tests or assumed positives due to confirmed test in the same household. That represents an increase of 189 cases in the last seven days. It also put the rolling 7-day average index used by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at 115.2. Only Madison County at 111.0 is above the 100.0 threshold with Gem County.
The numbers indicate that nearly 22 percent of the positive tests in Gem County since March took place last week. Nearly 50 percent of all positive tests have been reported since Nov.1.
While the positive test rate has skyrocketed, death toll from the COVID-19 virus has been stagnant. Five individual deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in Gem County this year — none in the last 30 days. Those numbers are from the State statistical accumulations. Valor Health reported one COVID related death last week but where that death will be statistically accounted for is yet to be determined.
In its weekly assessment of Gem County released last week, SWDH reported that “Gem County will remain in the red health alert level, due to an increasing incidence rate and increasing positivity rate. Gem County has a daily incidence rate of 9.03 daily cases per 10,000 people and a test positivity rate of 21.27%. Three congregate care facilities in Gem County are facing a sustained COVID-19 outbreak. 85.71% of new cases that were contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is trending in the right direction but still points to some community transmission. Additionally, local healthcare providers are concerned with staffing shortages and hospital capacity. Multiple schools in Gem County are reporting sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with one school experiencing a cluster outbreak.”
In response to the recent surge, Valor Health has added to its assessment and treatment offerings.
According to a release from the hospital on Wednesday, Room 104 has now been designated for outpatient infusion services and Valor Health has begun administering infusions for COVID-19 positive outpatients.
Of the 95 COVID tests completed last week at Valor urgent care, 12 were pediatric patients.
Valor reports that approximately 100 employees have been tested for COVID to-date with four additional positives reported last week for a total 29 employees who have tested positive since March.
The Emmett School District has implemented a mandatory mask requirement for all students and teachers for the next three weeks when social distancing cannot be maintained. The ESD board confirmed that move Monday evening but will revisit some of the current directives in a special meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Many events normally staged in December have been canceled or modified to meet current physical distancing recommendations. While masks have not been mandated in Gem County, they are being recommended whenever physical distancing can not be maintained.