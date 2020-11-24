The quest of the Gem County Recreation District to rebuild a pool in Emmett City Park has come to an end. While the prospects of a pool for the GCRD aquatic program remain at the top of the recreation district’s long-term planning, the costs of the replacement are currently not feasible without either a sizable donation or a hike in district assessments. Neither are imminent at this point.
As a result of a stipulation in the deed the GCRD received when it took over the pool space in City Park from the City of Emmett more than three decades ago, that property has now reverted back to the City. The deed stipulated the “operation of a pool” on the property. Since there has not been an operational pool the past two summers it was determined that the deed needed to be conveyed back to the City.
With the property back in hand, the City of Emmett has launched an effort to obtain grant money to perhaps convert the current pool location into a splash pad. The concept has become a trendy alternative in many urban communities to provide summer heat relief particularly for children in an environment that is safe and requiring less supervision and maintenance than a swimming pool.
The City has been approved to be able to apply for a matching grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The plan is to submit a request for a $150,000 grant by January if a matching amount is secured locally either through donations or government budgetary designations. If those funds are assured in time for the grant submission, a decision on the matching funds could come as early as this summer with funding available in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 2021. Clint Seamons, public works director for Emmett, says that if all elements fall into place and a $300,000 design can be settled upon, a splash pad could be operational on the site as early as the summer of 2022.
The City has asked the GCRD for a possible financial commitment to the project. At its monthly board meeting on Nov. 18 the $300,000 total cost was questioned as to being sufficient. The GCRD board did decide that if any of the donors who made specific designated gifts to the GCRD Pool fund (not amounts raised in funding raising sales and activities) desire to have those funds transferred to the splash pad project with the city they would honor those requests. GCRD estimates that there could be somewhere in the vicinity of $30,000 that could be available through those requests.
The City of Emmett reports having received $20,000 in pledges toward the matching funds to date.
As to a direct contribution from GCRD reserves and designated capital accounts it was determined to delay any decision until a direct discussion with Seamons could be had at a December board meeting.
GCRD Board member Brooke White said that “we are not giving up on a true pool that can serve our community and support an aquatics program where water safety and other crucial life-savings skills can be taught.”
GCRD had been struggling to find designs for a replacement pool on the City Park location that would meet all updated codes regarding restroom and locker room facilities and adequate parking. A search continues for an adequate location and space as well as design modifications to meet code while perhaps reducing cost estimates of between 1 and 2 million dollars for a seasonal pool. A year-round indoor pool and possibly more versatile recreation center remain under consideration by the GCRD Board though lack of funding remains a major roadblock to further developing plans.