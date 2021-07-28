We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Full road closures on segments of S Johns are expected to facilitate a timely completion of the major road bed replacement project by late October.
The plan was to keep two lanes open on S. Johns Avenue throughout the major rebuilding project on the Emmett arterial road. The plan has changed.
According Emmett Public Works Director Clint Seamons, Plan B calls for temporary closures and detours on segments of the 8 block project to better facilitate the construction under the direction of the Idaho Transportation Department with the utility tie-ins that the City of Emmett is charged with.
“The ITD and contractor’s original concept was to keep the east side open and funnel two lanes of traffic down that stretch,” Seamons said. “Then we would be turning around and doing it all over again on the west side. It has been determined now that taking two to three block sections at a time will be more efficient in getting this project completed on time.”
The change means that currently the section between E 4th and E 7th Streets is closed with only immediate resident access. Once that road base and utility reconnects are completed, they will then progress to close east of 7th to the entrance of Meadow View Assisted Living. The final stage of closures will be just past the entrance of Meadow View to E 12th Street.
While the detours might encourage those traveling through the area to take a different route, residents will hopefully see a faster completion of the State funded project. Target date for completion of the sidewalks, curbs, bike lanes and new pavement remains late October 2021.