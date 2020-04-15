Pivot to masks, part of a return to work?

Valley of Plenty Quilters Lynette Goodwin and Alphie Bennett present over 100 sewn masks to Elvia Christensen with the Gem County Volunteers for COVID-19 Response. The masks, some adapted to cover N95 clinical masks, will be used to supplement PPE supplies for Emmett emergency responders, nursing homes, and other high risk locations. The VOP Quilters are just one of several quilting and sewing groups in Gem County who have contributed their time and talents to the effort.