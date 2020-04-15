Pivot to masks, part of a return to work?

As the pace of new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Idaho appears to have eased up, a question of how to continue to crush the curve and yet return some normalcy to our daily lives has arisen. One solution that may cross over both sides of that issue appears to be the face mask.
Initial directives for face masks supplies to be reserved for medical health care and emergency health care personnel was driven by a perceived shortage of a supply of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
“We are closely monitoring PPE levels at our hospitals, across southwest Idaho, and across the state,” Valor Health chief executive officer Brad Turpen said.
While the supply of FDA certified N95 masks remains tight, it appears that the Center for Disease Control has broadened its stance regarding the efficacy of home made masks. A move that Turpen supports.
“We do recommend following the new CDC guidelines, including the preserving patient care grade PPE for health care workers,” Turpen said.
Medical experts say that wearing a face mask, particularly an ill-fitting one, may not dramatically reduce the wearer’s risk of contracting the virus. However, if those who have tested positive, been directly exposed to a positive tested person, or per chance are an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, would wear a mask it could be effective in reducing the spread to others.
Recently accumulated data indicates at least some impact of wearing face masks on the rate of community spread and that has prompted the CDC now pushing their use.
Some speculation has been made that a population wearing masks could eventually mean an easing of stay-home isolation orders for the non-infected public. Governor Little’s Stay-Home order expires April 15 if not extended or modified. The wearing of masks are recommended as a transitional precaution whether those orders are eased or not at this time.
Local quilting clubs have joined numerous individual seamstresses in sewing masks – both for emergency medical personnel and for family and friends. Different styles are adapted to the medical PPE standards and simpler versions are being made for those who are unable to make a DIY version of their own.
The CDC has created a complete guide regarding masks with several templates of patterns for making your own at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
Turpen does not see masks as the final solution. He does, however, see hopeful signs in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in recent models being created as better data is collected.
“I would highly recommend members of the public look at predictive models from reliable sources,” he said. “The American Hospital Association has just released a compendium of predictive models. As with anything, the models are a result of data entered and some assumptions made but these give you an idea of good information and not speculation by internet experts.”
He provided this link to those models: tinyurl.com/rsxhp7m
Masks may not be the panacea for this pandemic but early indications are that it is somewhat effective in slowing the spread. It is also a very visible sign of individuals choosing to do whatever they can to be part of the solution.