On June 9th, during a virtual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Association of Idaho Cities, Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie was sworn in as a Director for District 3 to replace Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. Mayor Kling was named the new Third Vice President of the organization’s Executive Committee.
The Association of Idaho Cities was founded in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation, owned, organized, and operated by Idaho’s city governments. AIC provides services that individual cities might not be able to afford on their own.
The association’s membership is composed of Idaho’s city governments with each city having an equal vote and is governed by a Board of Directors elected by the membership and represents each of Idaho’s seven geographical districts. An elected nine-member Executive Committee provides close oversight of AIC activities.
“What an honor to be asked to fill this slot,” commented Mayor Petrie. “Outside organizations at the state level are starting to notice how Emmett plans and executes and they like what they see. This underscores what great department heads and staff we have.”