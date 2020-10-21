A Carberry first-grader provided the final inspiration for the completion of a walking path at the school this past summer. That inspiration was returned this week when the Emmett School Board of Trustees moved to name the new walking path after Pete Goers.
Pete’s Path is a quarter mile circuit that provides better access for handicapped individuals to the Carberry playground as well. Mayor Gordon Petrie, who has actively supported the path construction through his engagement in an annual walking challenge, added to the honors by presenting Pete and his family with a Gem Community Gem Award for his “undaunting spirit and eagerness to tackle each new day.” A portrait of Pete and his inspiration to his school and community will appear in next week’s Messenger Index.