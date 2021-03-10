The Gem Soil and Water Conservation District is focused on a program for the conservation, use and development of soil, water, and other natural resources. Last week the conservation district which serves southern Gem County, made a contribution to that mission as well as an enhancement to a very visible and active corner of Emmett.
With a little help from some friends, the GSWCD planted a 17-foot Colorado Blue Spruce in Bowman Family Memorial Park at the corner of Washington Ave. and Main St. on Friday. The tree is meant to not only symbolize the mission of the conservation district but will provide a permanent living Christmas tree for the annual decorating and tree lighting each winter and an aesthetic addition to the park owned by the Emmett Kiwanis club.
For the past four years Steve and Valerie Chappelle have donated the annual cut tree for the park, but the work to cut, move, and erect the tree each year was becoming a major chore for the Gem County Recreation District. Besides, the Chappelle’s were running out of appropriately sized trees.
The new permanent feature is not much shorter than the traditional placements have been and it will not be long before it will take a dominant position in the common gathering place for various community activities throughout the year.
Both the conservation district and the Kiwanis Club were determined that a permanent addition had to be functional immediately and not take years to grow into proportion to the park. That’s when the GSWCD reached out to L & L Tree Service for advice and as it turned out, a little muscle as well.
Max and Danny Osler transported the spruce to its new home from Star. In a manner of minutes on Friday the pair dug the appropriate size hole, manipulated the tree off the truck to its freshly prepared resting place and positioned it to grow straight and tall for many years to come.
Members of the conservation district board, the Emmett Kiwanis Club, and the Birthday Club that helps with providing decorations for the annual holiday season were all present for the action – as were the Chappelle’s, seeing the permanent solution to their generous annual gift.
The tree and all cost associated with planting the tree were provided by the conservation district.
The park, once maintained by the City of Emmett, is the former site of a building downtown. It was purchased a few years ago by the Kiwanis Club when the owner decided to sell the property. The club, desiring to keep some open green space in downtown that could be used for multiple community purposes, utilized a generous gift from the Roy Bowman family to make the purchase.
It has become not only the site of a mini-Christmas village and the community Christmas tree, but also the location for the annual Cherry Rise New Years Celebration.
A gazebo in the center of the park, now the beneficiary of the pine scent and shade of the new edition, serves as a place of rest throughout the year for many while walking or shopping downtown. It has become a pivot block during various parades including the Cherry Festival and the feature link during the Harvest Festival.
The gazebo is actually up for adoption. Not for sale but on a monthly basis businesses are invited to adopt the structure to decorate it with appropriate festooning to celebrate the features of that month. There is no charge, just a reservation line-up to participate. If you’re business would like to adopt the gazebo for a month, contact Barbara Huguenin at 909-226-3000.