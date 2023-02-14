Thursday evening, the Gem County community will have what might be its final opportunity to contribute to the formation of the Gem County Comprehensive Plan.
A public hearing on the intended final draft of “A Plan for Our Future, Rooted in Our Past” will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 16 in the Commissioners meeting room in the Gem County Courthouse. This will likely be the final hearing before the Board of Commissioners votes to adopt the document.
The County Comprehensive Plan, once adopted, is to become the “primary policy document which guides land use and development choices within all unincorporated areas of Gem County over the next 10-20 years.”
That essentially applies to all land parcels in Gem County that are not within the official incorporated city limits of Emmett.
The plan document further states that “this plan is sensitive to the changing needs of the community and recognizes a commitment to preserve the lifestyle values identified by residents.”
After Thursday’s hearing, should the Commissioners reject the plan in its entirety or make substantial or material changes to document, an additional hearing will likely have to take place. Should they adopt the plan as written or with minor edits that are primarily for clarification or grammatical correction, it will become the guide book for county officials and future planning and zoning decisions.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The plan itself, however, will not have the power of ordinance or statute. That means in the coming months a number of existing ordinances and statues will have to be reviewed. Potential revisions or replacements will then each be presented for public review and comment before they can be adopted and put in force.
Prior to Thursday evening’s public hearing members of the consulting firm Logan Simpson, hired by the County to coordinate the development of this plan, will be touring Gem County with the Board of Commissioners to get one last hands on view of the actual property that could be affected by changes which could result from the adoption of this plan.
This Comprehensive Plan is the result of over two years of work to develop separate plans for Gem County and City of Emmett. Prior to this action, the two entities were the only city and county in the State which shared a plan.
It should be noted that the plan itself does not change anything for existing property owners and their existing allowed land uses.
Once the County plan has been adopted by the Board of Commissioners, the City of Emmett will be bringing its plan forward to public hearings in the next few weeks. The City plan has been ready for a couple of months but has been waiting for any last-minute changes the County might adopt. Both entities are relying on shared and cooperative visions, particularly regarding land use and the Area of City Impact, but also with unique separate elements reflective of the different visions and desires of their distinct constituencies.
You can view the Gem County Comprehensive Plan in its entirety online at: www.gemcounty.org or at the Gem County Development Services Office at 109 S. McKinley Ave. The public hearing can be viewed live online at 6 p.m. on Thursday through a Zoom link on the county website.