Thursday evening, the Gem County community will have what might be its final opportunity to contribute to the formation of the Gem County Comprehensive Plan.

A public hearing on the intended final draft of “A Plan for Our Future, Rooted in Our Past” will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 16 in the Commissioners meeting room in the Gem County Courthouse. This will likely be the final hearing before the Board of Commissioners votes to adopt the document.


