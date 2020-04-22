Peace beyond understanding

For many in Gem County, the stay at home order has served as time to relax and unwind. For Dave Beck, HeBrews coffee shop owner, the past month has been anything but calm.
When the stay at home order came out during the first week of April, Beck decided to trade in making lattes at the shop for making and selling homemade gelato at his house.
“One day my son suggested that I make gelato for pick up or delivery so we tried it and it has gone very well,” said Beck. “We opened HeBrews almost 8 years ago and I’m not sure how many years ago we decided to add gelato to our menu. I’ve been involved in food service off and on since I was a kid. The truth is the people I lovingly refer to as my foster parents, although they were much more than that to me, owned and ran a coffee shop when I was just a little boy and for me that’s where it all began. As for gelato, I actually learned from a guy in Florida.”
Beck owns the same manufactured, model and style of ice cream machine that most of the big boys in the ice cream business started out with such as Häagen Dazs and Ben & Jerry’s. “This machine allows me to make the high-quality gelato that I prefer to make. Each batch takes anywhere from 15 to 25 minutes to make depending on the ingredients and the recipe”.
Flavors currently on hand include Lemon, Vanilla, Chocolate, Starburst, Blackberry, Coffee Mocha, Orange Dreamsicle, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberries and Cream, Cherry Berry Black, Mint, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Peaches and Cream, Lime Coconut and Nondairy choices include Chocolate, Strawberry and Lemon. For other custom orders there is a 2 pint minimum.
When asked what the crowd favorite is, he knew right away. “Oh lemon gelato is the best seller by far. As for my personal favorite it’s hard to choose between pistachio, blackberry, coffee mocha and probably about 10 other flavors. I have developed my own recipes so they all taste good.”
During this time he is only offering pint size gelatos due to cup supplies being sold out.
While business owners may see this time as terrifying, Beck sees it as anything but that.
“Hebrews is the book of faith and one of my favorite books in the Bible. Our address at the coffee shop is 118 West Main St. In the book of Hebrews in the 11 chapter and the eighth verse it says “by faith Abraham obeyed when he was called to go out to a place that he was to receive an inheritance. And he went out not knowing where he was going,” that’s very similar to our story here at HeBrews Coffee”.
While explaining how he has found comfort in the past few weeks, he credits his relationship with God.
“Fortunately my family and I have a very strong faith in Jesus Christ and not this world,” said Beck. “We have a peace that goes beyond the current circumstances and our desire is to share that feeling with everyone we come in contact with. Jesus is not thwarted by this crisis at all. I actually had a vision a few weeks ago of a sign that read “keep calm and spiritually strong in the Lord Jesus.” I believe that this is not the time for distractions but to focus on staying spiritually strong in our Lord and looking to him for strength and guidance and peace. If we look to Him we will find He is faithful.”
Whether you find yourself at home craving gelato or you’re in need of a spiritual pick me up, HeBrews has you covered. While the recent pandemic has caused the coffeeshop to temporarily close, Beck is still open for business . . . from his house.
To place an order, text 208-570-8845. Leave your name, your order, and whether or not you’d like to pick it up or have it delivered.
Pick up is at 1651 East Main St. Emmett, Idaho.