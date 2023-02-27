Larry Parks

The Emmett School District Board of Trustees has approved the hire of Mr. Larry Parks as Emmett High School’s principal for the 2023-2024 school year. The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the recommendation from Superintendent Craig Woods at its meeting on Feb. 13 according to a press release from the District last week.

Parks, a long-time Emmett resident and 1989 EHS graduate, is no stranger to the District. Parks began his career in Emmett in 1996 as an English teacher and coach. Continuing his career in public education, Parks served as the Assistant Principal at Emmett Middle School from 2004-2008. He then served as the principal at Carberry and Emmett Middle School from 2008-2017 before leaving the district to join the West Ada School District.


