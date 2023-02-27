The Emmett School District Board of Trustees has approved the hire of Mr. Larry Parks as Emmett High School’s principal for the 2023-2024 school year. The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the recommendation from Superintendent Craig Woods at its meeting on Feb. 13 according to a press release from the District last week.
Parks, a long-time Emmett resident and 1989 EHS graduate, is no stranger to the District. Parks began his career in Emmett in 1996 as an English teacher and coach. Continuing his career in public education, Parks served as the Assistant Principal at Emmett Middle School from 2004-2008. He then served as the principal at Carberry and Emmett Middle School from 2008-2017 before leaving the district to join the West Ada School District.
However, Parks returned to the Emmett School District in the Fall of 2022 when he accepted a position at Emmett High School as the Assistant Principal.
“Returning to Emmett has been a blessing because I really missed working with the staff, students, and parents of the Emmett School District,” Parks explained.
A seven-member committee interviewed three finalists and Superintendent Craig Woods recommended Parks for the hire.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“We determined that Mr. Parks would be the best person to build on what Mr. (Bob) Hyde has done the past 2 years at Emmett High School,” explained Superintendent Craig Woods.
Last month, Hyde was announced as the new Assistant Superintendent of the Emmett School District effective July 1st. Hyde will remain at the helm of Emmett High School for the remainder of the 22-23 school year.
“It is with excitement that we welcome Mr. Parks as the incoming principal of Emmett High School,” said Bob Hyde. “Mr. Parks brings extensive experience as an administrator and will serve the school community with pride. I am excited to work alongside Mr. Parks and together work to continue moving our district forward.”
Mr. Parks is passionate about students, and he advocates for staff and students and believes they deserve the best. As he communicated in his application, “my vision for Emmett High School is quite simple. Our students and our community deserve to have the best teachers, coaches, advisors, and counselors in the country. Our teachers and students deserve to have the safest and best facilities in the country.”
“I’m looking forward to serving our staff, students, and community. I’m also looking forward to continuing the great work that Mr. Hyde and the staff have accomplished thus far,” said Parks.