Our Students, Our Culture, Our Community, Our Future

As 2019 gracefully fades into our memories, we can look back at lessons learned, steps forward, and challenges that we continue to face. The Emmett School District is poised to move forward. Our focus is on our students, our culture, our community, and our future.
Our students and staff continue to rise to the challenges and expectations that we set as a district and within each building. Strengthening our relationships with our students, parents, and patrons remain a priority as we move forward.
Our school culture has been described by many students as a large family. It excites me to hear this from students. But we can’t just be happy with that. As with any family there are times of harmony and times of contention. My goal as superintendent of the Emmett School District is to continue to listen to our students, staff, parents, and patrons and foster a culture that is positive and engaging.
Students and culture
Our students have a right to feel safe and welcome. The leadership staff in each building, and the District Office, make this our No. 1 priority. To kick off the 2020 year, I’ve asked middle and high school teachers, administrators, counselors, and teacher aides to spend time in the hallways interacting with students between classes. This simple shift can make a huge difference in keeping our schools safe. The presence of teachers is a subtle deterrent, and an amazing way to build positive relationships. This proactive approach historically reduces the classroom disruptions and allows administration, instructional staff, and counselors to focus on student learning instead of student misbehavior.
Our community – the voters – turned down the last proposal to improve school facilities. Since that time, local leaders, parents and school officials have carefully evaluated the District’s needs, listened to patrons and discussed possibilities. We have appreciated those conversations and now a proposal is on the table for consideration.
Our students are the reason why we are here at this critical junction. Continued growth – nearly 5 percent since 2017 – district wide, particularly in grades 6-12, puts pressure on our current facilities. Planning for future growth is one key factor in providing adequate facilities, equipment, and staffing for offering the best possible education of our students. The plans will address needs and equal the lifestyles our community treasures.
The Emmett community continues to support our schools. People – young and old – attend events and student activities as well as financially supporting clubs and athletic teams. And we appreciate that. Community partnerships with city police and other local entities are vital to sustain strong and stable growth as a school district and as a community.
Our future
As we move forward this spring, much of the public conversation will center on future facilities. This is one of the most important community conversations we’ve had in a long time. There’s a lot at stake.
The Ola community has worked tirelessly and sacrificed their community center for our students. They continue to write grants and look for donations to help support the effort of maintaining a community school in Ola.
Maintenance and upkeep of our current and future facilities has been a topic at nearly all Emmett School District Board meetings. The care of our facilities and our desire to provide safe and modern buildings must be organized and managed effectively. In 2019, the School District completed needed roof projects on the Sweet Elementary building and Emmett Middle School gymnasium. Moving forward, we will continue to update and create safer schools for our students, staff and community.
Curriculum and instruction
At the same time, the administration, teachers and support staff must remain focused on what happens inside the buildings and on our campuses. In addition to a safe environment, we must provide teachers effective instructional space that provides students with the opportunities to thrive in the classroom.
Finally, we must provide curriculum that can be taught with fidelity – as intended – and within the time provided. Teachers know they can’t rely on the antiquated approach: “I taught it … they just didn’t get it.” We now want to focus on teaching so ALL students understand the lesson – even if it means different approaches to deliver the same lesson.
In spring of 2019, Emmett School District adopted K-5 math curriculum resources and provided three teacher trainings with a fourth training scheduled for March of this year. The Pearson enVisionmath2.0 program uses a balance of teacher driven instruction with support from our blended learning initiative.
Currently, our district is reviewing 6-12 secondary Science curriculum for possible adoption in late spring of 2020. There will be a public review period of possible materials this spring and all patrons are encouraged to investigate and provide feedback on proposed curriculum.
In the fall of 2019, our K-1 teachers participated in onsite coaching through the Pesky Institute in realigning our English Language Arts curriculum. The Emmett School District Instructional coaches have taken part in these trainings and provide valuable day-to-day support in proper implementation of our English curriculum.
We will continue to teach our students that our culture and their future is here in the Valley of Plenty and Gem County. As we move forward in 2020, we will learn from our past missteps and plan for our future. I’m looking forward to continued discussions. I operate with an open-door policy and welcome your comments and feedback.
FAQs focus on upcoming bond election
The Emmett School District has created an on-line document where it will compile Frequently Asked Questions regarding the May 19 comprehensive $64.35 million bond election for Emmett School facilities. Links to presentations, and even videos of meetings, are also included to reduce confusion.
This document will be continually updated as new information and questions arise. Find it here at emmettschools.org/bond. Send your questions to Superintendent Craig Woods at cwoods@isd221.net.