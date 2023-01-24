A Gem County committee was formed last year to address how to spend a court-ordered settlement of some $600,000 dollars in the local community to mitigate damages created by opioid drug addictions.
The money has now arrived — or at least a part of it.
For better than a year, funds from a series of settlements with manufacturers of opioid drugs have been in limbo. While settlements have been reached, the cash flow has been slow to begin. The funds have started to flow, but local organizations counting on their disbursement to fund treatment and prevention programs at the local level will have to be patient.
“The first disbursement is in our hands,” reports Gem County Commissioner Bill Butticci. “Now it is up to the committee we formed to help determine the most efficient and impactful manner in which to spend these funds.”
Butticci points out that the committee was originally formed to encompass a wide range of skill sets from addiction/health care professionals and law enforcement to identify Gem County specific needs and priorities to be addressed.
Stacie Rosencrans with the Gem County Recovery Community Center is one of the committee members. She sees the settlement as a long overdue mitigation to a community health threat that has been silent too long.
“The first misconception is that the opioids crisis is new,” Rosencras said. “This has been a factor for a large number of addicts for decades, it’s just now getting the attention it deserves. It’s about time that Big Pharma pays for the promotion of knowingly addictive opioids in a careless manner just for profit. For too long this has been pushed into the corner.”
While the issue is now more in the open, Rosencrans sees some ugly unintended consequences starting to pop up.
“One of the unfortunate effects of Big Pharma stepping forward to take responsibility and the medical professional and retailers cracking down on the often too lenient prescription of opioids is that as the availability of regulated opioids is more heavily monitored, some addicts are turning to street drug alternatives,” Rosencrans said. “Those are among the things we need to utilize these funds to counteract and combat.
The initial settlement that is bringing nearly $128 million into the State of Idaho — earmarks $619,023.81 for Gem County. It doesn’t come at once. It will be paid out over 18 years. Gem County has received $20,666 from the initial disbursement and will receive another $105,140 in fiscal year 2023. After that it will be an anticipated flow of that varies from $21,719 to $50,565 until a final distribution of $26,875 in fiscal year 2039.
These settlement funds come from an original set of agreements beginning in May of 2022. It is the second largest such influx of funds to Idaho from a legal settlement ever, second only to the 1998 multi-state tobacco settlement that has netted Idaho more than half a billion dollars.
Since the funds receipt schedule for this pharmaceutical company settlement was confirmed by Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in October, additional agreements and settlements have been reached with major retailers including Walmart. Wasden announced in December that Idaho was joining five additional national opioid settlements that could mean as much as an additional $90 million for Idaho and participating local governments.
How and when those settlements will become an additional cash flow to further fund the addiction mitigation efforts remains to be seen.