Community members and ESD Board of Trustees listen to Superintendent Craig Woods presentation of two versions of potential renewed levy requests at a special meeting Monday morning in the District offices in Emmett.
The Emmett Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted Monday morning to return to the voters with a modified supplemental levy election request on May 16, just two months after voters rejected a $1.5 million per year two-year authorization on March 14.
Faced with the prospects of potentially cutting jobs and repair priorities, a possible consolidation of two rural schools and increasing the number of students in many classrooms, the Trustees voted to readdress the issue of restoring funding currently supported by a supplemental levy that expires at the end of June.
By unanimous vote the Board authorized the placement of a split levy question in front of voters on May 16.
Woods explained to the Board that splitting the levy into two segments was in response to voters concerns expressed after the failed vote earlier this month.
The new questions will offer voters the option to approve both, approve either, or reject both.
Are you in favor or against authorizing a supplemental levy in the amount of $400,000 per year for two years with the funds to be used to support current staffing levels and provide additional support for special education and counseling?
Are you in favor or against authorizing a supplemental levy in the amount of $600,000 per year for two years with the funds to be used for the Carberry and Shadow Butte roof removals and replacements, building entry updates, lighting and security cameras, interior door ADA compliant hardware, and other maintenance items of the District?
The levy questions, if both approved, would continue the currently property tax levy for a total of $1 million per year for two years. If both questions are approved, there would be no change in the tax levy from current levels. An increase in total property values in the County when those assessments are announced in June could actually lower the levy rate per $100,000 of taxable property valuation.
After a special board meeting March 17 to discuss the budgetary circumstances the District would be facing in the coming budget year without any supplemental levy support, the Board reconvened Monday morning to review two modified levy requests they had ask Superintendent Craig Woods to prepare for them.
Without acting Monday morning to move forward with a rerun of the levy in May, the Board would have been left with no alternatives for funding the 2023-24 school year with no supplemental levy support other than making substantial cuts from the current year budget.
Monday was the last day that a levy request could be placed on the May ballot.
The Board was provided two versions of levy requests to consider.
The first would have been a mirror of the original levy request floated in March, with the exception that the $900,000 for staffing and $600,000 for repairs would be separated into individual options and more details of each would be provided in the ballot wording.
The second would also split the personnel and maintenance aspects into two separate choices for voters, with the difference being that the $900,000 personnel request would be reduced to $400,000. This option would make the total levy amount identical with the soon expiring levy at $1 million per year for two years.
Trustee Terry Jones moved for the adoption of the $1 million total request, with Trustee Mike Garner seconding the motion. A roll call vote unanimously supported the motion.