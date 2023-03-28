Board meeting reviews levy rerun options

Community members and ESD Board of Trustees listen to Superintendent Craig Woods presentation of two versions of potential renewed levy requests at a special meeting Monday morning in the District offices in Emmett.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The Emmett Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted Monday morning to return to the voters with a modified supplemental levy election request on May 16, just two months after voters rejected a $1.5 million per year two-year authorization on March 14.

Faced with the prospects of potentially cutting jobs and repair priorities, a possible consolidation of two rural schools and increasing the number of students in many classrooms, the Trustees voted to readdress the issue of restoring funding currently supported by a supplemental levy that expires at the end of June.


