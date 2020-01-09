One chance is enough

BOISE, Idaho – Joyce Black of Emmett proves it does take only one Lottery ticket to win. Black purchased only one Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket and it turned out to be best the one. The Idaho Lottery announced Thursday, Jan. 9, she claimed the game’s top prize of $1,000,000.
Back in early December, Black and her friends stopped in the Stinker Store on McMillan and Meridian Road on the afternoon of December 4, 2019 for lunch.
“It’s on the way to the medical clinic, you know, the store with the Dairy Queen in it,” said Black with a smile.
After lunch, she and her friends got in line to purchase Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets. Black’s friend Roseann Bonitz talked her into buying one. In early January, when it came time to check their tickets, Bonitz made the big discovery.
“I checked my husband’s ticket and he was only two off the winner. Then I remembered that Joyce was two people behind him in line,” explained Bonitz. “So I called Joyce and had her read me her ticket number. I didn’t tell her right away she was the big winner. Instead, I invited her over to my house to check the ticket in person.”
When Black arrived, she couldn’t believe what her friends were telling her. “I just didn’t believe it. I still don’t believe it,” said an excited Black when she collected her winnings.
Black plans to pay down some debts and then work with an investment advisor for the balance of her winnings. For their part in selling the winning ticket, Stinker Stores will receive a bonus from the Idaho Lottery for $20,000.