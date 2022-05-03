It was a long time in the making, but with a snip of a pruner and the tolling of the iconic school bell, the Ola School officially reopened on Friday. The students in Ola actually returned to their historic classroom months ago but the community determined it wanted to celebrate the extensive renovations in true country fashion.
May Day is a traditional day of celebrating the return of Spring to the Ola community so it was chosen to be the day for a special celebration this year. A series of skits, music and presentations at the Ola Community Center by the Ola students kicked off the day. After a wrapping of the May Pole, everyone moved back up the hill to the 112-year old school for a ribbon cutting.
Weather detoured much of the speech-making into the newly renovated classrooms but a brief break in the weather allowed for a ribbon to be cut on the steps to the school house and the classic bell in the school tower was rung. Then like any good country gathering, it was back to the Community Center for a barbeque feast including homemade potato salad and a sea of pies for dessert.
Ola is an unincorporated community in northern Gem County but make no mistake in doubting its status as a formidable community. That tenacity, some ingenuity, and perhaps a little luck, made the two-year renovation of the Ola School possible.
Total construction cost to renovate and bring up to seismic code, perhaps the oldest two-room school remaining in Idaho, is estimated at over $700,000. A local Save Ola School Committee raised about $355,000 of that amount, including some large grants they obtained. The Emmett School Board of Trustees contributed $400,000 of ESSER 2 fund to complete the second phase of the renovation.
Costs were complicated in part by the school’s status as an historic landmark. Renovations had to include a number of concessions to maintain historic facades. Modern code upgrades were also contributing factors to the final costs.
Without the grant and the COVID prompted ESSER funds, its very possible Friday’s events would not have been possible.
“There is no doubt that without the grant money’s this community achieved and the ESSER funds, we would not be here today and perhaps the school would not be open again,” Emmett Schools superintendent Craig Woods said.
The renovations are stunning in their simplicity. Historic aspects of the school remain – its still a two-room school. But the foundation is restored, rotting seal plates and wall joists have been replaced, modern ADA compliant restrooms have been installed, new LED lighting illuminates newly leveled and resurfaced floors. New windows and HVAC systems are in place.
The desks are more traditional and the teacher’s small desk in one of the rooms could have come right off the set of “Little House on the Prairie.”
But don’t be deceived. Networked into the traditional appearances are all kinds of current technology. Smart boards, computers, and a fiber optic network installed this past year that connects the Ola School with the Sweet-Montour School nearly twenty miles south. That network allows for wi-fi connections for all kinds of mobile devices.
Friday the students made sure you didn’t get lost in the modern and disregard the traditions of the community. The school program welcomed everyone to “Fiasco Town” and provided a historic grounding in the rural community with early 1900 wardrobes and plenty of music and country dancing.
With 19 students participating, from kindergarten through grade 6, the May Day program referenced a lot of country traditions – celebrating the hunt for the white cow, meeting at the fishing hole, and the tale of the lonesome cowgirl. But they serenaded the full house of family and friends at the Community Center with a Happy Trails goodbye and a promise to “see you real soon.”
There were lots of memories shared by the adults attending the ribbon cutting, many who attended the school at sometime in the past. Representatives from the Idaho Historic Preservation Society, the community and Emmett Schools spoke during the impromptu indoor move of the ceremonies that had been intended to be conducted on the front steps of the historic school. With a quick break in the rain, however, everyone stepped outside for a moment to witness a pruning shear snip the red ribbon.
Then a warm chill swept over the crowd as the bell tolled again letting the entire Ola valley know that the Ola School is back where it belongs in their community.