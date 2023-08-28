Voting image

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Filing deadlines for those desiring to be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 General Election are nearly here. Completed candidacy declaration forms must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. All November ballots are considered non-partisan, meaning no declaration of party affiliation is required.

City of Emmett Emmett City government seats up for election in November include the office of Mayor and three seats on the City Council.


Recommended for you

Load comments