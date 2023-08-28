Filing deadlines for those desiring to be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 General Election are nearly here. Completed candidacy declaration forms must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. All November ballots are considered non-partisan, meaning no declaration of party affiliation is required.
City of Emmett Emmett City government seats up for election in November include the office of Mayor and three seats on the City Council.
Mayor Gordon Petrie has announced that he will seek a third term in that office.
Councilmembers Denise Sorenson, Thomas Butler, and Tona Henderson have indicated that they currently intend to run for reelection to their current seats.
Those desiring to file for Emmett City positions have until Sept. 8 to file with the Gem County Clerk. Declaration of candidacy forms can be picked up at the Gem County Clerk’s office or at Emmett City Hall.
Emmett School DistrictThree of the six positions on the Emmett Independent School District Board of Trustees are also to be decided in November.
Two of the incumbents on the ESD Board have indicated that they will not be pursuing re-election. Mike Kimball, current ESD Board Chair, and Houston White, current ESD Board Vice-Chair have each announced that they will not seek another term.
Mike Garner, the remaining board member with a term that expires at the end of this year has not announced his intentions as of press time this week.
Candidacy applications for the ESD Board of Trustees positions are available at the Emmett School’s District office at 119 N. Wardwell in Emmett.
The Emmett School District is governed by a Board of Trustees whose members are elected by the community and serve by volunteering their time. The District is a specially chartered school district that was established before Idaho became a state. Under the provisions of the District’s charter, there are no trustee zones. All six (6) board members are elected in a countywide election and may live anywhere within the Emmett School District.
Other Races Additional taxing entities with Board seats to be determined this fall and open for candidacy filings at this time are: Gem County Fire District 1, Gem County Fire District 2, Eagle Fire Protection District, Middleton Fire District, Gem County Recreation District, Ola Cemetery District, and Sweet/Montour Cemetery District.
Declarations of candidacy forms are available at the respective taxing district offices or at the Gem County Clerk’s office.