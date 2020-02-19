No School, No Problem, For Now

The 20-plus elementary students who call Ola home are making do this year with temporary quarters. It appears that a move from the historic Ola Schoolhouse to the Ola Community Center may be for longer duration than originally hoped for. The folks in Ola are committed to making it work, however, even if the battle appears overwhelming at times.
The historic school was determined this past summer as unsuitable for housing students due to structural damages that over 110 years of service have left a mark. Dry rot, lack of structural ties between walls and foundation, and walls and the roof structure have been confirmed now by multiple engineering firms.
The latest report delivered to the Emmett School Board at its Feb. 10 meeting contained minor changes in its assessment but concurred with the overall decision not to hold school in the classroom. Seismic risk in the area – though the school has been on the same foundation and location since its construction – are considered too great for student occupancy by current standards.
Thus the Ola community has made its Community Center available for the classes to remain in Ola. The two-room, six-grade school, is now in a single room with working areas arranged to make the best learning environment possible for the students and two teachers.
Remedies to the issues with the old school building continue to come in from engineering firms in the $500,000 range. ESD has included that amount among its multiple needs listings for a proposed facilities bond issue this May. The school district will need to pass that bond issue to begin the process of repairing the school – perhaps as early as this summer. Even with that timeline, reopening the white school house on the hill will not be possible by this fall.
Neither the district nor the Ola community are waiting for the unpredictable outcome of that bond vote. Grants are being pursued by the school district and by patrons in Ola who are determined that the iconic structure and functionality of the building will be restored.
Most of those grants, however, require matching funds from local sources. The Ola community is answering that call to action with an SOS for what they call “Idaho’s Last Two Room School House.
Local fundraisers have already been held and social media appeals have brought in contributions from various parts of the country. Over $21,000 has been raised over the last three months according to Shannon Miller, leader of the Save Our School fundraising effort and preparer of several of the grant applications. A potential opportunity for a seismic related grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been reopened but could take another 18 months to obtain if it is approved at all.
The determination of the Ola community is evident in the time and effort they are committing to the project. This past week volunteers were putting coats of paint on a We-Shed that the Ola PTO has erected behind the old school and next to the adjoining Ola Community Library. The replacement storage facility houses curriculum, supplies and sports equipment for the school and some overflow of books for the library. It replaces a non-insulated, non-wired wooden structure that had served that purpose for many years. The new space is segmented into four rooms with floor to ceiling shelving and is fully insulated and electrically wired.
“We aren’t going anywhere,” said PTO president Aleah Nelson. “This is our school, this is our community, and these are our kids. Some things change but those things do not – even after 110 years.”
Donations to the effort can be made online at paypal.me/OlaElementary or by checks made out to Ola PTO, SOS Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 29, Ola, Idaho, 83657. Videos and repair information about the Ola School can be accessed at squawcreeknews.blogspot.com or the Facebook page for Ola Elementary School.