No need for speed

“Speeding on residential roads is one of the top complaints reported to the Emmett Police Department,” said Emmett Police Chief, Steve Kunka. Studies show that most vehicles travel above the 20 mph city speed limit and that all drivers contribute to this issue including residents, commuters, and school aged drivers. Residents may speed because they are familiar and comfortable on the roadways they travel regularly while others may use them as shortcuts.
The bottom line is that cut-through traffic increases noise, pollution, and decreases safety for children, pedestrians, and pets. With speeding in Gem County being a top complaint, it makes one wonder, is there anything to prevent this?
The Messenger Index spoke with Chief Kunka and Superintendent of Public Works, Clint Seamons to learn what residents can do when it comes to speeding.
Will more STOP signs slow traffic on our streets?
When installed under the correct conditions, STOP signs can increase intersection safety. However, stop signs installed at locations which do not meet minimum requirements can actually decrease safety and create additional problems. “Adding more STOP signs is not a solution for speeding in certain areas of town, especially between 12th Street and Substation Road,” said Kunka. “There are already stop signs on both sides of those roads.”
Federal and State standards (warrants) have been established to determine when all-way STOP signs should be installed. These standards consider traffic speed, the number of vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles, intersection sight distance, and the frequency of gaps in traffic to allow safe vehicle entry or pedestrian crossing. Studies have shown that when all-way stops are installed at locations that do not meet requirements, they do little to slow traffic. Unwarranted stop signs are often ignored by drivers on the main street, putting pedestrians and cross-traffic at a higher risk. Speeds within a block of unwarranted stop signs are typically unchanged. Drivers have to slow down when approaching a stop sign, but often speed up quickly to make up for lost time. In addition, stopping and starting causes an increase in tire and engine noise and an increase in air pollution.
Unwarranted STOP signs:
• Do not stop speeding
• Increase risk to bicyclists and pedestrians
• Increase air and noise pollution
• Waste fuel
Will a lower speed limit help reduce speeding?
Many studies have concluded that a driver’s speed is influenced by the existing conditions of a roadway, not the posted speed limit. As a result, changes in posted speed limits have little to no effect on vehicle speeds.
In city limits the speed is 20 mph. “Most people don’t know that it’s 20 mph in city limits, but it has always been that way, unless otherwise posted,” said Kunka. All other speed limits must be established based on engineering studies which look at roadway conditions, crash records and the existing speeds at which the majority of vehicles travel. When speed limits are set lower than the engineering study justifies, enforcement citations cannot be upheld in court.
Will ‘Children at Play’ signs help slow vehicles?
Warning signs are used to bring attention to unusual hazards along the road. Too many signs can lead to “sign pollution” causing unnecessary distraction, often irritating and confusing drivers in the process. Since drivers tend to pay little attention to these signs, parents and children may feel a false sense of security. For this reason, the signs have been removed from both the federal and state list of approved traffic control signs and are not eligible for installation on roadways. While Chief Kunka has seen ‘Children at Play’ signs help, he proposed an even better solution.
“If you go to the intersection of Johns and 3rd / 4th street, there is a crosswalk sign from ITD that states “crosswalk ahead”. I would rather purchase crosswalk signs instead of ‘Children at Play’ signs,” said Kunka. The signs have been mostly placed near schools or at areas of concern. “There is actually an anonymous person in the community who is willing to buy four of the “crosswalk ahead” signs as long as the police department buys the first six. The signs are between $300 to $400 dollars. If the community would like to support the department buying the “crosswalk ahead” signs, please send a donation to Lyleen Jerome, our City Clerk.”
Can our neighborhood have speed humps installed?
Speed humps are raised pavement areas in the roadway surface that extend across the travel way to slow vehicle speeds. A speed “hump” is a gradual rise in the pavement surface and is used on public streets, unlike a speed “bump” which is an abrupt change in pavement height typically used for private driveways and parking lots. Studies have shown that speed humps aid in reducing vehicle speeds and decreasing traffic volumes in their immediate vicinity, but Seamons and Kunka do not see that being the viable option.
“Clint Seamons and I do not believe that installing speed humps for speeding is the right answer at this time,” said Kunka. “Speed humps cause many issues, especially during winter, it makes essential tasks like snow removal harder, which will then replace a speeding issue with a safety one.”
Speed hump installations have negative effects that should be considered as part of the evaluation. Once installed, residents living near speed humps often complain of increased noise as vehicles traverse the speed humps (vehicles may hit the brakes and speed up immediately after). Traffic may divert to adjacent parallel streets in an effort to avoid the speed humps. In addition, emergency vehicle response will be slowed. Finally, there is significant cost for installation and maintenance.
Speed humps are generally only installed on roadways which meet minimum criteria established by the city. Minimum criteria includes the existing vehicle speeds, number of vehicles, proximity to adjacent STOP and YIELD signs, and location of emergency vehicle response routes.
What can residents do?
At the end of the day, residents are the one’s left living with the negligence of those who are speeding. Whether it’s an animal that gets ran over, a child that gets killed or the annoyance of having their peace disrupted — people want to know what steps to take to make a difference in their community.
1. Drive Slower: The maximum legal speed on a residential street is 20 mph (unless posted otherwise). Drive 20 mph; give yourself more time to react to the unexpected, you may be driving faster than you should. Do not rush — leave a little earlier and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
2. Avoid Using Neighborhood Streets as Shortcuts: Using residential streets as shortcuts impacts neighborhood quality of life. These shortcut routes have led to speeding and have been seen on streets like 12th and Substation. Cut-through traffic increases noise, pollution, and decreases safety for children, pedestrians, and pets.
3. Observe all the Rules of the Road: Don’t be a speeder, be a leader! Be alert and don’t take chances — even on short trips. Statistics show that most crashes occur close to home. Section 49-654 (1) says, “No person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing.”
4. Set the Pace: Driving at the 20 mph speed limit forces those behind you to follow at your safe, respectful pace.
5. Be an Active Reporter: If there are problems along your street such as damaged or missing signs, potholes or vegetation blocking line of sight, please notify the Emmett Public Works at (208) 365-9569.
6. Report Speeding Vehicles: The most crucial part of reporting speeding is to get as much information as you can. If you notice vehicles speed more at a particular time of day, or day of week, call the Gem County’s dispatch non-emergency phone number at 208-365-3521. Be observant of things like the vehicle’s license plate #, the type of car and it’s color. Then consider what you want to be done about the person speeding — do you want a Citizen Citation given if they are caught or just a warning to be given? Help us help you!
“I want people to know when they call the non-emergency number and they don’t see the speeder being pulled over right away, that doesn’t mean we are being negligent. We are often getting them elsewhere, so don’t lose hope,” said Kunka.