Night work begins on Washington Avenue

The resurfacing of Highway 52 through Emmett has been working its way through weather delays for the past month. Most of the preliminary concrete work — sidewalks and ADA compliant corner access — was completed last week and the excavation and rebuild of one portion of the road was tackled.
The paved segment of Washington Avenue between 12th Street and the Highway 16 intersection was removed last week and the road base was replaced with a fiber liner and new sand and gravel. This week a parade of trucks will begin bringing in new asphalt that will put the finishing seal on the road.
While construction had been limited to daytime hours for most of the project, as of Monday night the Idaho Transportation Department’s general contractor — Sunroc — expanded to night time shifts as well.
That should speed up the project completion and allow for sporadic closing off of traffic on some Washington segments entirely. Up through this weekend two-way or flagged traffic remained on the roadway while road surface detours were shifted. Beginning Monday night some sections will now be closed entirely for stretches of time to accommodate milling and paving activities.
During these closures, motorists will be detoured to Johns Avenue. ITD reminds motorists to “please slow down and follow all posted signs.”
ITD also cautions that this construction will be noisy at times, including truck back-up alarms and hauling materials.
Every effort is being made to provide all businesses on Washington at least some customer access during regular business hours. Night work hours are going to be 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.
All project construction is weather-dependent. The forecast for the next two weeks appears promising.