Rural Success Summit

Last year’s Rural Success Summit drew a wide range of interests to Twin Falls. This year’s event will be hosted in Weiser.

 Idaho Dept. of Commerce photo

The next annual Idaho Rural Success Summit will be held in Weiser, Idaho at the Vendome Event Center on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19.

This unique, day-and-a-half-long event centers around sharing resources that assist rural communities and businesses by spotlighting successful examples of rural community development, through lightning-round presentations, engaging panel discussions, keynote speakers and fostering networking opportunities.


