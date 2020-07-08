The final touches of a $2 million road refinish on Washington Avenue in Emmett are being completed early this week. Last Thursday paint crews were in downtown Emmett painting fresh traffic stripes and pedestrian crossings on the new pavement surface. Nearly two miles of State Highway 52 were resurfaced between the junction with Highway 16 and the Washington Avenue bridge over the Payette River. Dozens of ADA compliant pedestrian crossings and sidewalk and curb segments were constructed in May prior to the road surface work that disrupted traffic and business much of June. Utility work may continue sporadically in the coming days but for the most part the major Idaho Transportation Department project will be complete this week.