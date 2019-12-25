The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced last week the opening of a new boater access point for the lower Payette River. The Seven-mile Slough access has been improved and is now open to all outdoor enthusiasts
The latest location in part of the Payette River Wildlife Management Area includes a gravel parking area, restroom and a concrete boat ramp. Seven-mile Slough is located at the corner of Cascade Road and Star Lane, west of Emmett.
This is the third access point that has been upgraded in the past year by Fish and Game, funded in part by funds received from the Bureau of Reclamation through a mitigation settlement reached in 2016 after a fish kill incident in 2013. Funds actually became available to Fish and Game in 2018.
The mitigation was a result of a problem that occurred in 2013 when the BOR drew water levels down in the Black Canyon Diversion Dam as part of the scheduled construction plan of a third hydroelectric generating unit. At that time, according to a BOR official, freezing weather, ice jams and sediment flow during the winter draw-down created the negative impact. The impacted fisheries at the Black Canyon Reservoir and lower Payette River included over 12 different species of fish including large and smallmouth bass, black crappie, yellow perch and channel catfish.
Previous access points that received the upgrade treatment are located just below the Plaza Road bridge and near Letha at Sheep Camp Landing.
Gem County commissioners and representatives of Fish and Game met last Monday in the Gem Island Sports Complex to review a proposed fourth access point to the river directly from the Island.
Plans to add a concrete boat ramp and an improved exit point for floaters have been forwarded to the Army Corp of Engineers. Since the Island and the Payette River are separated by a levy created and maintained by the Corp, their approval will be necessary to proceed according to commissioner Bill Butticci.
“The new access point at the Island would provide substantial parking, restrooms and a better exit location for those floating down the river,” Butticci said. “It will be located just inside the park at the north end bridge.”
Vehicle and pedestrian congestion along Washington Avenue during the float season has been a safety concern for years according to Butticci. This new egress on the Island, if approved by the Corp, could reduce that considerably.
Depending on the timeliness of a response from the Corp, the commissioners and Fish and Game are hopeful to have the Island access completed by the start of the float season this summer.