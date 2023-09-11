Matthew Tranquill, Idaho Press publisher

Matthew Tranquill, a news veteran and digital advertising pioneer with a proven record of enhancing community newspapers, has joined the Idaho Press as publisher and Idaho regional president. Tranquill, as Idaho Press publisher oversees not only the daily newspaper but its weekly affiliates including the Messenger Index in Emmett.

“I am eager to get started in this new opportunity and get involved with this great community,” Tranquill said as he began his duties Sept. 5.


