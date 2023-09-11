Matthew Tranquill, a news veteran and digital advertising pioneer with a proven record of enhancing community newspapers, has joined the Idaho Press as publisher and Idaho regional president. Tranquill, as Idaho Press publisher oversees not only the daily newspaper but its weekly affiliates including the Messenger Index in Emmett.
“I am eager to get started in this new opportunity and get involved with this great community,” Tranquill said as he began his duties Sept. 5.
In communities he has served previously, Tranquill has made it a point to develop deep and diverse partnerships that will give the community the information it needs to thrive and grow.
“Quality journalism is essential in any community, and building relationships with the readers and stakeholders is crucial for the success of any media outlet. I believe that the Idaho Press publications have a vital role in informing the public and providing accurate and unbiased news. We will continue to grow and serve the community with integrity and professionalism,” Tranquill said Tuesday.
“Building relationships and understanding the needs and views of the community is crucial for any community-minded company, especially a leading news media organization such as the Idaho Press,” he said.
With years of experience spanning publications practically from coast to coast, Tranquill is bringing a robust set of skills to the Idaho Press and the area that will help all stakeholders work together for the success of the community.
“It is crucial for any media company to offer more than just print advertising to attract and retain business partners. In today’s digital age, businesses need a variety of marketing channels to reach their target audiences. Here at Idaho Press we offer a variety of effective advertising solutions for our partners to target different audiences and reach their marketing objectives,” Tranquill said.
“I look forward to building on the Idaho Press’s success as a local news provider and trusted business partner using the strengths of our print and growing digital platforms,” Tranquill said.