Sometime in the next few weeks a new aspect of the multi-use event complex at the Mitchell Industrial Park (MIP) will get a test run. Stoney’s Road House will open its mobile doors to provide food and beverages for a county music concert that will usher in a new opportunity for entertainment and local employment.
Contrary to what has been portrayed in some local on-line click bait teasers, Stoney’s Road House in Emmett is not going to be a strip club. It’s not a brick and mortar bar and dance club. It is an attempt to provide reliable and sustainable food and beverage services at the old mill complex for all of its special events – throughout the year.
The “Road House” at the western end of the 900-foot long Timber Pavilion is actually a creation that can be directly related to COVID-19 and its impact on entertainment venues across the country.
Stoney’s currently operates traditional entertainment venues in Las Vegas, Reno and the Spokane area. Chris Lowden and his family have been engaged in the entertainment business for decades. Stoney’s has a Sirius country music presence nationwide. That country music connection has also allowed Stoney’s to build a loyal following of not only listeners, but performing artists as well.
That’s where Emmett comes into play. For years Lowden has been looking at the Boise area as an ideal place to locate a new venue that could become part of the music tours they sponsor – not only at their permanent locations but also at The Gorge in Washington and sometimes in Salt Lake City. A rodeo and car racing enthusiast, participant and sponsor, Lowden found the MIP multiple use concept intriguing.
With the total shutdown of most of Stoney’s operations in Nevada due to coronavirus restrictions, Lowden found he had no place to take his performers, or his entourage of support trailers and staff. That is until some creative thinking was put to work to find a place where physical distancing would not be a problem and where those mobile units could be put back into operation.
Physical space is one thing that the MIP property does offer. Evolving plans at the complex range from a Blue Valor dirt-track racing oval, that should be completed by spring, to a full service RV Park. That is in addition to an already operating outdoor movie theater feature, space for local exhibits and festivals, and a number of light industrial firms working within the mix.
The Road House terminology may conjure up visions of Patrick Swayze and other theatrical interpretations but in this case its more of houses ready for the road. The semi-trailer size food and beverage vehicles are totally portable and can be moved to any location on the property to service whatever event may be going on. Currently the trailers are parked in the west end of the Timber Pavilion as a central location for events planned in the coming weeks.
An additional benefit to MIP and community organizations is that Stoney’s has erected a small concert stage complete with a 2,000 square foot dance floor. That portion of the space can be utilized year-round for not only concerts but community playhouse presentations and a wide variety of other activities – with or without the concession trailers.
In true Las Vegas style, Lowden sees even this mobile venue as one that should provide a wide variety of entertainment options. A mechanical bull with inflatable floor pad is part of the dining area that has been constructed in a totally mobile fashion. He plans to hire a local manager and desires to have all of his part-time event personnel from this area as well. While the trailers may be mobile, he prefers his staff to have roots here.
In reality, Stoney’s Road House in Emmett could be packed up and on the road within 24 hours. That is if there is a place to go. Long term – perhaps in three to four years – if the event schedule at the Emmett complex builds a reputation and consistency there might be a place for a more permanent Stoney’s presence in town. At this point, the special use permit covering the complex does not include an on-going day to day restaurant and bar operation - just as a support to the events like any other food truck would provide.
In conversations with the Messenger Index over the past ten months Lowden has consistently talked about being a part of what could develop into something special over time. How that will eventually materialize is still to be seen. Just as the coronavirus impact on the entertainment industry was not foreseen a year ago, what additional adjustments will be required are mostly unknown.
For now, Stoney’s Road House – Emmett appears to be a very mobile opportunity in an environment where the deepest COVID concerns are perhaps mitigated to a certain extent. Watch for more details in the coming weeks as the Road House finds a home - at least for now - in Emmett.