Sagebrush Steppe

Sagebrush Steppe in south central Idaho along 3 Creek Road

 Mise Institute photo

A new study from Boise State University shows that urban growth has negative consequences for the region’s sagebrush ecosystems, including greater declines in rangeland quality in fast-growing counties. The work also reveals that with successful management, growth also can bring positive changes to the sagebrush steppe close to cities.

This research was led by postdoctoral researcher Juan Requena-Mullor, in collaboration with Trevor Caughlin, an associate professor of biology, and Human Environment Studies program faculty members Jodi Brandt and Matthew Williamson. Together, the team analyzed 30 years’ worth of satellite data from 1989 to 2018 to map changes in rangeland quality across 100,000 square miles. The research covered 121 counties across nine Western states.


