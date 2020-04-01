Needs continue to walk into EVFC pantry

The Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition pantry volunteers continue to meet the challenge of COVID-19. Last week, a new record of families was served according to the organization, “130 families consisting of 347 people, our neighbors, friends and families. Social distancing was kept in place, even during a hail, wind and rain storm.”
EVFC says that the food supply boxes may have a little less food than usual due to the demand, but everyone was kind, courteous and grateful for what they received.
They report they are running short on boxes, so they would like those who are asking for food to bring their own box.
The Pantry continues to operate at its location behind the Gem Senior Community Center, 719 S. Johns, each Tuesday from 3:15 to 6 p.m. Due to the current demands, a staggered distribution is being used. Families with the last name starting with A-K will be served March 31 and April 14, families with the last name starting L-Z will be served April 7 and April 21. One family member only per pickup to limit contact and allow for appropriate social distancing.