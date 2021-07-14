As if a record-setting heat wave was not enough, two additional threats have come to the forefront to challenge Gem County residents welfare in the coming weeks.
Smoke from wildfires in northern Idaho, Oregon and California are currently making its way into the skies over the Treasure Valley, adding reduced air quality to the heat cap that is over much of the Northwest.
The intense heat that has been in place since June has also helped create a huge spike in the local mosquito population, particularly in the culex mosquito which is a primary carrier of the West Nile Virus.
HEAT WAVE CONTINUES
Excessive heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service continue into this week with some potential easing as the week progresses — meaning occasional breaks in the string of 100 plus degree days. Long range forecasts indicate we will remain in the high 90’s for daytime highs through the weekend and no major relief in sight. The biggest break may come during Fair Week in Emmett, July 24-31, when highs are projected to be in the low to mid 90s.
June has been classified as the hottest June on record in the Northwest. While July may not be breaking quite as many records, the sustained heat and higher than normal evening lows continues to stress electricity demands for air conditioning.
Heat remains a continuing threat to crops and those working outside. Most farms report being able to keep up with adequate water to crops and animals but a break in the weather would be welcome.
Grape growers are reporting stress as foliage canopies are showing signs of withering and not providing the shade that maturing grapes need to avoid being sunburned.
Heat is the most deadly weather-related killer in the United States, and hyperthermia and dehydration aren’t always the main culprits.
From the dangers of cooling down too quickly to the troubles of what you may run (or swim) into while cooling down, there are a number of hidden dangers you may not expect from a heat wave.
“Fifty-five-degree water may not sound very cold, but it can be deadly,” the National Weather Service warns.
While warm outside air may trick you into thinking that local bodies of water are also warm, a sudden cold plunge can shock your brain and cause dramatic changes to your breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.
AIR QUALITY TO DIMINISH
UV ratings of sun exposure remain maxed out but the building smoke inversions are expected to continue to become a growing risk for air quality.
The primary source of the smoke is wildfires. While most of the actual burns creating the smoke are in northern California, Oregon and northern Idaho — the risk of more localized fires is extremely high.
Governor Brad Little issued an emergency declaration on Friday for wildfires in Idaho and mobilized the Idaho National Guard. The mobilization enables Guard troops to respond both with firefighters and aircraft.
Fire managers are expected to announce this week that many parts of Idaho will enter Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions. The extended hot, dry weather has reduced available moisture in the air that often sparks thunder and lightning storms. While lightning strikes have been down considerable, fire ignitions continue to remain primarily man-caused. More than 80 percent of the nations fires are started by people, not lightning.
Major roadways are a constant threat to ignite wildfires. Dragging chains, overheated vehicles, carelessly discarded smoking materials are all contributing factors. Highway 16 between Emmett and Highway 44 has been temporarily closed twice in the last two weeks due to fires along the roadside.
As air quality continues to diminish, limited outside activity is recommended with plenty of drinking water and clear-air breaks.
MOSQUITOES MULTIPLYING QUICKLY
“Many of our constituents are being murdered by mosquitoes,” Jason Kinley director of the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District. “It is demoralizing. We are working as hard as we can but within the limitations of heat exhaustion and weather/wind interference.”
According to Kinley the heat wave beginning in June has accelerated the reproductive activities of mosquitoes, particularly the culex mosquito that is a primary carrier of the West Nile virus.
Last week Payette County reported its first detection of West Nile infected mosquitoes in two traps west of the City of Payette. According to Kinley, “No West Nile has been detected in our surveillance to date, but it is inevitable that we will see activity.”
The number of culex mosquitoes has spiked in Gem County traps since the heat wave began. Culex mosquitoes have the capability to transmit West Nile virus and are the GCMAD’s primary control priority. The unprecedented hot weather aligns directly with Kinley’s increasing numbers.
Fortunately, an aggressive aerial application applied over 10,000 acres in western Gem County on July 3 has resulted in a dramatic drop in trapped mosquitoes. The areas targeted were where the greatest increases in culex populations were detected in June.
Payette County also executed an aerial application along the Payette River near the Gem County border at the same time.
“We have been challenged with one of the most difficult mosquito seasons we have ever experienced in Gem County in 17 years,” Kinley said. “Aerial application is tremendously expensive and hopefully our traditional spot ground fogging will keep up.”
Kinley also pointed to steps citizens can take to help diminish the mosquito risks — primarily helping to identify and drain standing water accumulations.
ADVICE FOR CRUISE NIGHT
Kinley also recommended that people enjoying the outdoors, in spite of the heat, take extra precautions to handle the heat, smoke, and mosquitoes.
“Basically follow the 3D’s,” Kinley said. “Dress (long sleeves and pants), Defend (use repellant) and Drain (standing water can produce mosquitoes in three days).”
Dawn and dusk are considered the times to avoid being outdoors since this is when mosquitoes are most active.
Kinley suggests “don’t drink and cruise, especially without repellant.”
He recommends DEET (Deep Woods Off or Cutter) and anything with Picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus as repellants.
He warns that “alcohol, as it is being metabolized by the human body, causes increased attraction for mosquitoes.”