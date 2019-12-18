Museum offers final look at historic Christmas trees

Candles on pine boughs and tinsel to the core are features of some of the historic Christmas trees on display at the Gem County Museum.
Your last chance to visit Christmas at the Museum this year will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19.
This new event started to give our community a fun experience, to see the different decades of Christmas trees and to view artifacts of Emmett and Gem County history. It is also great time for everyone, young and old, to make some Christmas crafts to take home and decorate your Christmas tree. Santa has even been known to be there!
For this final showing, at 5:30 p.m. members of the Heritage Christian Church will be at the Museum to sing carols and at 7 p.m. the worship team from the First Baptist Church will sing carols. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available also.
This event is sponsored by the Gem County Historical Society, Emmett High School History Club and the Rotary Club of Emmett. There is no fixed cost to attend but we a donation to the museum will be greatly appreciated.