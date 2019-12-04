The Gem County Sheriff’s Office has determined that on Thanksgiving morning a murder-suicide took the lives of a couple in their home in western Gem County. Tuesday afternoon the GCSO reported evidence indicates that John Polk, 79, shot his wife Gloria, 82, and then shot himself.
Gem County Sheriff and Emmett Police officers responded to a report of a firearm discharge on the morning of Nov. 28 to a residence on El Paso Road. Upon arrival the Gem County Sheriffs’s office found two occupants in the home with gun shot wounds. Gloria Polk was deceased at the time law enforcement arrived. John Polk was transported via air-ambulance to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.