On September 29, 2020, at approximately 8 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated two injury crashes on State Highway 52 at Bowman Road, West of Emmett.
A 2005 Ford F150 driven by Virginia Barton, 68, of New Plymouth, was backing up on the highway to check on a disabled motorist who had slid off the roadway. A 2014 Chevy Traverse driven by Kristi McMurry-Kraft, 53, of New Plymouth, struck the rear of the Ford F150.
The Gem County Sheriff responded and parked his patrol vehicle behind the disabled motorist. A 2015 Ford Edge driven by Leon Helzer, 91, of Middleton, then swerved around the Chevy Traverse and the Gem County Sheriff's patrol vehicle and struck the Ford F150 as well.
McMurry-Kraft was transported via ground ambulance to Valor Health in Emmett. Barton was transported via air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. All occupants were wearing their seat belts. The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.