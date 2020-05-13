The Gem County Assessor’s office has announced that live service is about to be restored in the department of motor vehicles. That service will continue to abide by recommendations of the CDC and the state of Idaho in the phase in stages for returning to work after the stay-home shutdown.
According to a release from the Assessor’s office “on Monday May 18, 2020, Gem County Motor Vehicle Services will be opening up for title work and new registrations. Registration renewals will continue to be exclusively handled by phone/fax/mail/email. Only one person will be allowed into the building for each transaction. Customers will be served on a first come, first serve basis.
The waiting line will be in front of the office so please be prepared for the current weather conditions. Please wear face coverings. The office hours will be 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. There will be no title transfers started after 4:45pm each day. Please call 208-365-2171, and leave a message with any questions. Thank you for your patience during this time.”