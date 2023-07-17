Originally published July 10 onIdahoEdNews.org.Only 42% of 2022 Idaho high school graduates went to college last fall.
The new fall-immediate “go-on” rate is consistent with other post-pandemic percentages, even after the State Board boosted the numbers based on new data. All in all, the rates show the number of college-bound students dropped by about five percentage points during the pandemic — a dip that has remained stagnant since 2020.
But rates vary from district to district, and school to school. Here’s a look at some localized go-on scores.
TOP-PERFORMING HIGH SCHOOLSOnce again, Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy tops the go-on list — 86% of the North Idaho school’s graduates headed to college last fall. The school is a perpetual top performer for college enrollment.
This data includes public schools with 35 graduates or more.
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School (West Ada), North Star Public Charter School (Meridian) and Renaissance High School (West Ada) have the next three best rates.
Here are the state’s top 10 performing high schools, and their go-on rates:
Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy — 86%
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School (West Ada) — 85%
North Star Public Charter School (Meridian) — 81%
Renaissance High School (West Ada) — 75%
Timberline High School (Boise) — 75%
Boise High School — 72%
McCall-Donnelly High School — 64%
Moscow High School — 64%
Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls) — 63%
Eagle High School — 62%
Coeur d’Alene High School — 62%
LOW COLLEGE-GOING RATESAlternative high schools and online schools account for most of Idaho’s lowest go-on rates. The scores reflect these schools’ student populations — alternative high schools serve students at risk of not graduating high school.
Bonneville’s Technical Careers High School, which came in with the lowest go-on rate, is not an alternative school.
Go-on data does not include students who go straight into the workforce, take gap years, go into the military or serve religious missions.
Here are the state’s lowest performing schools, and their go-on rates:
Middleton Academy — 8%
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Jefferson High School — 8%
iSucceed Academy (online) — 8%
Lincoln High School (Bonneville) — 7%
Independence Alternative (Blackfoot) — 6%
New Horizon High School (Pocatello) — 5%
Mt. Harrison Jr./Sr. High School (Minidoka) — 5%
Insight of Idaho (online) — 4%
Mountainview Alternative (Lakeland) — 4%
Technical Careers High School (Bonneville) — 3%
And here’s Idaho’s lowest performers, excluding alternative and vocational high schools.
Rigby High School — 29%
Declo High School — 28%
South Fremont High School — 26%
Priest River Lamanna High School — 24%
Snake River High School — 24%
Madison High School — 24%
Ririe Jr./Sr. High School — 23%
Inspire Virtual Charter School — 23%
Marsing School District — 22%
IDAHO’S LARGEST DISTRICTSIdaho’s large school districts encompass most of the state’s student population.
Of the top 10 biggest districts, most fall in line with or surpass the state’s 42% rate.
But some East Idaho districts, like Bonneville and Jefferson County, dip well below the average — likely due to the high LDS population in the region. Many East Idaho graduates serve religious missions before attending college.