Idaho high school go-on rates

Go-on rates for Idaho’s biggest school districts, from highest to lowest.

 Idaho Education News

Originally published July 10 on IdahoEdNews.org.Only 42% of 2022 Idaho high school graduates went to college last fall.

The new fall-immediate “go-on” rate is consistent with other post-pandemic percentages, even after the State Board boosted the numbers based on new data. All in all, the rates show the number of college-bound students dropped by about five percentage points during the pandemic — a dip that has remained stagnant since 2020.


