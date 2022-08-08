Mosquito illustration
While mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in neighboring counties (see story on page A3), as of Monday, no positive tests have been reported in Gem County yet this year.

That doesn’t mean that there is reason to not be cautious and alert, according to the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District. The organization created to monitor and control mosquito populations in southern Gem County is on high alert according to GCMAD director Cody Johns.

