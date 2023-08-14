Aerial application map

Purple area is the expected area to be covered by aerial application this week.

 GCMAD image

The summer mosquito control battle continues in Gem County. This week the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District will be making its second major aerial application to fight the mosquito populations in western Gem County. The application is expected to be made in the evening hours between Aug. 15 and August 17 depending on weather conditions. The targeted area will be primarily where an aerial application was made in July, with a slightly larger coverage in terms of acreage.

The 10,000 acres expected to be covered is primarily south of the Payette River and in the lower lying areas where standing or slow moving water is prevalent due to high number of irrigation and drainage ditches — west of Airport Road to the Payette County line.


