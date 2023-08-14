...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 104 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Purple area is the expected area to be covered by aerial application this week.
The summer mosquito control battle continues in Gem County. This week the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District will be making its second major aerial application to fight the mosquito populations in western Gem County. The application is expected to be made in the evening hours between Aug. 15 and August 17 depending on weather conditions. The targeted area will be primarily where an aerial application was made in July, with a slightly larger coverage in terms of acreage.
The 10,000 acres expected to be covered is primarily south of the Payette River and in the lower lying areas where standing or slow moving water is prevalent due to high number of irrigation and drainage ditches — west of Airport Road to the Payette County line.
The aerial application is contracted out through a professional company. The fixed-wing plane applications start normally at 9 p.m. as it is the highest active window for mosquitoes. Please be aware that the plane will be flying around 60 feet from the ground to make this application. This application will have no residual effects. It is only to kill adult flying mosquitoes and is safe to return to normal activities 30-40 minutes after flight passes over. Covering any bee-hives or colonies is recommended to help protect pollinators.
The aerial application comes a week after another trap in Gem County tested positive for West Nile virus infection in captured mosquitoes. The GCMAD continues to show the current status of mosquito condition in the District to be in the extreme range.
In addition to aerial applications, the District also maintains a continuous ground-based fogging operation. Fogging is typically conducted in evenings from sunset to 2 and a half hours after sunset. The product applied to control adult mosquitoes spreads for significant distance naturally, is carried by the wind (with intention) for substantial distances and is considered a wide-area insecticide application.