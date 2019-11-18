According to the Ada County coroner's office, the body of a man discovered Sunday, Nov. 17 has been positively identified as 31-year old Timothy J. Williams of Emmett. Williams body was found in the Charcoal Flat Area of Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Williams had previously been reported missing on November 10 when an abandoned vehicle and campsite on Blacks Creek Road was investigated by the Elmore County sheriff's office. The vehicle was determined to belong to Williams.
A search of the trails and surrounding area near his camp and vehicle was conducted by Elmore County Search and Rescue but revealed no sign of Williams.
The Ada County sheriff's office was notified late Sunday morning of the discovery of a body several miles northwest of the abandoned vehicle. The Ada County coroner's office investigated further and Monday released the positive identification. Cause of death is pending further investigation as of press time.