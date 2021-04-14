The Gem County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information as to the whereabouts of three children last seen near Airport Road and Highway 52 in Emmett, Idaho. Tristan Conner Sexton (age 17) was last seen in Emmett on September 10, 2020. Tristan may wear glasses. He is 5’7” and 185 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. Taylor Summers (age 14) was last seen in Emmett on October 19, 2020. She is 5’3” and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Both Tristan and Taylor have been reported as runaways and may be found together. Taryn Summers (age 8) was last seen in Emmett on April 12, 2021. She is 4’0” and 65 pounds with a slight frame. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses for reading but may not have her glasses. Taryn is missing and may be with the two older children. This matter is under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding these children should contact the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, 208-365-3521, or Lt. Jason McIntosh at 208-817-3030.
