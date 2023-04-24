U of I engineering students

University of Idaho College of Engineering students evaluate microelectronic device designs in the Next Generation Microelectronics Research Center on the Moscow campus. U of I and Micron are working together to bring additional research dollars and faculty expertise toward semiconductor manufacturing and workforce development in Idaho.

 University of Idaho Visual Productions photo

MOSCOW, Idaho — April 18, 2023 — The University of Idaho College of Engineering, in partnership with Micron Technology, is building Idaho’s professional semiconductor manufacturing workforce through its Next Generation Microelectronics Research Center (NGeM).

In support of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act and a national focus to revitalize domestic manufacturing and mediate supply chain issues in the U.S., research funding for the lab is provided through a faculty endowment, established through a $1 million gift from the Micron Technology Foundation.


