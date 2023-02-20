Micron building sign
Originally published Feb. 17 on KTVB.COM.Micron Technology plans to reduce its workforce by more than previously announced, the company’s corporate public relations manager confirmed Friday.

Micron, a semiconductor manufacturer based in Boise, announced in late December that it would take actions in response to a weakened market outlook for the 2023 calendar year. The announced actions included reducing its “global headcount” by 10% through layoffs and voluntary departures. Micron now expects workforce reductions to approach 15%, corporate public relations manager Tate Tran said in an email to KTVB.


