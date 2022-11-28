Crews excavating

Crews excavate a yard on Redwing Street in search of evidence pertaining to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, a young boy who went missing from Fruitland in July 2021.

 Photo provided via KTVB screenshot

Originally published Nov. 23 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood in July 2021.


