Messenger Index names new General Manager

The Messenger Index has promoted Del Gray to the position of General Manager of the Messenger Index. This follows the retirement of Diana Baird who was the Managing Editor since 2010 and General Manager in 2016.
In 2015, Gray joined the MI staff as Sports Reporter and was promoted full time reporting in 2018 after the retirement of reporter Janet Monti.
“I am extremely pleased to announce this promotion,” Baird said. “Del began his career at the Messenger Index five years ago and is ready to lead the newspaper in this community.”
Prior to joining the Messenger Index Gray was involved in print and/or radio journalism for over 40 years. He first began writing for the Idaho Press Tribune while in college and was a play by play sports broadcaster for over 30 years for Northwest Nazarene University. He ran a private business for twenty years and worked as a national marketing representative for a sports publication company for 10 years.